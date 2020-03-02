NEW YORK, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tapinator, Inc. (OTCQB: TAPM) ("Tapinator," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us"), a developer and publisher of category leading apps for mobile platforms, with a focus on social casino games, today announced the upcoming release of SPEED: Heads-Up Solitaire, the latest addition to its social casino portfolio. SPEED is scheduled for soft launch later this month and will be the Company's first truly social, synchronous card game. To bring the product to fruition, the Company is excited to join forces with its partners at Robot Cake Games of Hannover, Germany.
SPEED is based on a classic card game that has been popular for many years within a real-world context. Yet, to date, the game has lacked a best-in-class product within the mobile app stores. We believe that the gameplay of speed is well-suited to become a top grossing mobile game due to the following characteristics:
- synchronous, heads up competition
- addictive, bite-sized gameplay sessions
- balanced combination of rewarding wins and losses
- tie in to the game's virtual currency betting system
Tapinator's CEO, Ilya Nikolayev, commented on the upcoming release, "I remember spending many evenings playing the game of speed with friends and family before the days of mobile devices. Now that gaming has, to a large extent, shifted to mobile we began to wonder why the app store environment lacks a popular, top grossing speed mobile game. We developed SPEED, with our partners at Robot Cake Games, to fill this player need. We have been testing the game internally over the last several weeks and are very excited with what we have built. We believe that we have successfully recreated the competitive, dynamic nature of speed for mobile devices. In fact, as we scale the player base, we believe that there is a future esports opportunity for SPEED.
We plan on opening up a limited beta of SPEED to our investors before we go into soft launch later this month. We encourage our investors to reach out to us at speed@tapinator.com to be placed on our beta list."
About Tapinator
Tapinator Inc. (OTCQB: TAPM) develops and publishes category leading apps for mobile platforms, with a focus on social casino games. Tapinator's library includes more than 300 titles that, collectively, have achieved over 500 million mobile downloads, including notable properties such as Video Poker Classic and Solitaire Derby. Tapinator generates revenues through the sale of branded advertising and via consumer transactions, including in-app purchases and subscriptions. Founded in 2013, Tapinator is headquartered in New York, with product development and marketing teams located in North America, Europe and Asia. Consumers can find high-quality mobile entertainment wherever they see the 'T' character logo, or at http://tapinator.com.
Forward Looking Statements
To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Tapinator, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "goal," "plan," "feel," "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "target," and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, our belief that the gameplay of speed is well-suited to become a top grossing mobile game, our belief that we have successfully recreated the competitive, dynamic nature of speed for mobile devices and our belief that there is a future esports opportunity for SPEED. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Tapinator undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. The quoting and trading of the Company's common stock on the OTC Marketplace is often thin and characterized by wide fluctuations in trading prices, due to many factors that may have little to do with the Company's operations or business prospects. As a result, there may be volatility in the market price of the shares of the Company's common stock for reasons unrelated to operating performance. Moreover, the OTC Marketplace is not a stock exchange, and trading of securities on it is often more sporadic than trading of securities listed on a national securities exchange. Accordingly, stockholders may have difficulty reselling any of their shares. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of the Company, please see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, including but not limited to the discussion under "Risk Factors" therein, which the Company filed with the SEC and may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov.