BROOKEFIELD, Conn., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tarick Walton, who has had an adventure-filled life, has completed his new book "Secrets from MIT, Tennis, and the Umpire Above": a collection of short stories directly inspired by a unique life-changing experience in Tarick's personal development, which has made a lasting impact on his outlook toward public service, career, family, spirituality, and the world around him.
Walton writes, "One of the main guiding principles that influenced my perspective as I decided to write this book was the current state of values and morals that dominate society in the millennial age. With the influx of social media, it often seems that impressionable youths are now at risk of prioritizing social engagements that are rooted in narcissistic and self-absorbed values instead of eternal principles that have guided great inventors, leaders, artists, activists, and athletes in the past. To help mentor and guide youths in the rediscovery of fundamental life ethics and values, I've written this book to express and describe how my personal experiences with each life principle has helped me achieve my goals while surviving the numerous challenges growing up in Jamaica and attending MIT. With my love for sports and tennis in particular, this book was written to express the synonymous value of each life principle in the field of sports. In knitting together these parallel life lessons from Jamaica, MIT, and tennis, my sincere goal is that youths will have a moral compass and guide that they can use to navigate throughout their own individual lives. I hope that youths from all over the world with different backgrounds, whether rich or poor, fatherless or adopted, family oriented or not, will learn from the true stories expressed by this book as a moral guide to achieve their greatest dreams. With my personal example of achieving my dream, I wish to echo to each young reader that you can achieve anything in life if you adhere to the following ten simple life principles while adopting my personal motto, 'Do not let the world dampen your dreams.'"
Published by Page Publishing, Tarick Walton's invaluable work creatively captures the imaginations of readers young and old, each chapter expresses vivid connections among film, music, and poetry, which ultimately promote the unmatched brand mystique of Jamaican culture in an exciting way.
Through honest reflections of personal life-altering experiences, ranging from depressing disappointments to international accomplishments, this motivational memoir describes the full spectrum of Tarick's navigated path throughout adolescent life. With his lifelong passion and love for tennis, which is arguably the most mentally and physically demanding single-player sport, this book highlights compelling stories throughout the history of tennis (prior to 2020) that convey how each life lesson in synonymous in sports using historical and fact-based statistics.
Readers who wish to experience this intriguing book can purchase "Secrets from MIT, Tennis, and the Umpire Above" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.
Media Contact
Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com
SOURCE Page Publishing