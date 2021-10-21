LOS ANGELES and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The TASTE AWARDS Committee, organizers of the Annual TASTE AWARDS celebrating the best in Food, Fashion, Travel, Health and Lifestyle programming on Television, in Film, in Online & Streaming Video, and in Apps, Radio, Podcasts and Photography, is pleased to announce the inductees in the Ninth Class of the TASTE HALL OF FAME. 

Ninth year TASTE HALL OF FAME Inductees are selected based on either having received numerous TASTE AWARDS or finalist nominations over the years, or having made a significant impact in the world of taste and broadcast entertainment. Inductees range from television and movies, to online video, radio, and real world experiences.

The Annual Awards have included appearances by stars, celebrities, producers and executives from networks and platforms such as the Food Network, the Style Network, Bravo, the Cooking Channel, Sony Pictures, DreamWorks, TLC, Discovery Communications, Lifetime Network, E! Entertainment Television, PBS, APT, Create TV, NBC, ABC, the CW, HGTV, the Travel Channel, HD Net, Hulu, YouTube, Vimeo, Vice, LiveWell Network, Esquire Network, Bio/FYI Channel, iHeart Radio, HBO and HBO Max, MyxTV, Small Screen Network, StyleHaul, PTA, Zagat, Mode Media, WatchMojo, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Instagram/IGTV, Facebook, and more.

9th TASTE Hall of Fame Inductees are:

Aarón Sanchez

AMC Networks international – Latin America

Andre 3000

Animal Planet

Binging with Babish

Bob Ross

Bon Appétit

British GQ

Chip and Joanna Gaines

Cooks Country

Cool Japan

Curtis Stone

Daniel Boulud

Elsa Klensch

Francis Ford Coppola

French Guy Cooking

Garden Smart TV

Guy Fieri

Hell's Kitchen

Hot Ones

Hubert Keller

Kylie Kwong

Ludo Lefebvre

Mary Berry

Million Dollar Listing

Outside TV

Pati Jinich

Powerhouse Productions

Stacy London

Stanley Tucci

The Property Brothers

The Victory Garden

Tim Gunn

Today Food

Tom Douglas

Previous TASTE HALL OF FAME Inductees and photos can be seen at http://www.TasteHallofFame.com.

In addition to the TASTE HALL OF FAME Inductees, The TASTE AWARDS Committee also announces that program, video, film, and radio nominations are now being accepted for the upcoming awards event in Hollywood.

The 13th Annual TASTE Awards celebrate the year's best in food, fashion, and lifestyle programs on Television, in Film, Online and Streaming Video, and in Podcasts and on Radio. Attendees, nominees, honorees and winners include television, web and radio celebrities and tastemakers from across the country. 

Producers, stations, channels, and hosts may submit nominations between through November 2nd, 2022. Finalists are announced in January, and the Winners are celebrated at an awards event in spring 2022 in Los Angeles. To submit a nomination for any category, go to http://www.TheTasteAwards.com

As an awards show and as an industry networking and validation event, the TASTE AWARDS have launched several notable business partnerships and projects for nominees, winners, presenters, and sponsors as well as new awards categories that have evolved with the current industry environment, technology, and platforms.

For more information about the TASTE Awards, go to http://www.TheTasteAwards.com, as well as get updates on Instagram at http://www.Instagram.com/TASTEAwards.

Media Contact

KEVIN REED, TCB CAFE PUBLISHING & MEDIA / TasteTV, +1 415-263-6800, photos2007@cafeandre.com

Twitter, Facebook

 

SOURCE TASTE AWARDS

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.