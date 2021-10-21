LOS ANGELES and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The TASTE AWARDS Committee, organizers of the Annual TASTE AWARDS celebrating the best in Food, Fashion, Travel, Health and Lifestyle programming on Television, in Film, in Online & Streaming Video, and in Apps, Radio, Podcasts and Photography, is pleased to announce the inductees in the Ninth Class of the TASTE HALL OF FAME.
Ninth year TASTE HALL OF FAME Inductees are selected based on either having received numerous TASTE AWARDS or finalist nominations over the years, or having made a significant impact in the world of taste and broadcast entertainment. Inductees range from television and movies, to online video, radio, and real world experiences.
The Annual Awards have included appearances by stars, celebrities, producers and executives from networks and platforms such as the Food Network, the Style Network, Bravo, the Cooking Channel, Sony Pictures, DreamWorks, TLC, Discovery Communications, Lifetime Network, E! Entertainment Television, PBS, APT, Create TV, NBC, ABC, the CW, HGTV, the Travel Channel, HD Net, Hulu, YouTube, Vimeo, Vice, LiveWell Network, Esquire Network, Bio/FYI Channel, iHeart Radio, HBO and HBO Max, MyxTV, Small Screen Network, StyleHaul, PTA, Zagat, Mode Media, WatchMojo, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Instagram/IGTV, Facebook, and more.
9th TASTE Hall of Fame Inductees are:
Aarón Sanchez
AMC Networks international – Latin America
Andre 3000
Animal Planet
Binging with Babish
Bob Ross
Bon Appétit
British GQ
Chip and Joanna Gaines
Cooks Country
Cool Japan
Curtis Stone
Daniel Boulud
Elsa Klensch
Francis Ford Coppola
French Guy Cooking
Garden Smart TV
Guy Fieri
Hell's Kitchen
Hot Ones
Hubert Keller
Kylie Kwong
Ludo Lefebvre
Mary Berry
Million Dollar Listing
Outside TV
Pati Jinich
Powerhouse Productions
Stacy London
Stanley Tucci
The Property Brothers
The Victory Garden
Tim Gunn
Today Food
Tom Douglas
Previous TASTE HALL OF FAME Inductees and photos can be seen at http://www.TasteHallofFame.com.
In addition to the TASTE HALL OF FAME Inductees, The TASTE AWARDS Committee also announces that program, video, film, and radio nominations are now being accepted for the upcoming awards event in Hollywood.
The 13th Annual TASTE Awards celebrate the year's best in food, fashion, and lifestyle programs on Television, in Film, Online and Streaming Video, and in Podcasts and on Radio. Attendees, nominees, honorees and winners include television, web and radio celebrities and tastemakers from across the country.
Producers, stations, channels, and hosts may submit nominations between through November 2nd, 2022. Finalists are announced in January, and the Winners are celebrated at an awards event in spring 2022 in Los Angeles. To submit a nomination for any category, go to http://www.TheTasteAwards.com
As an awards show and as an industry networking and validation event, the TASTE AWARDS have launched several notable business partnerships and projects for nominees, winners, presenters, and sponsors as well as new awards categories that have evolved with the current industry environment, technology, and platforms.
For more information about the TASTE Awards, go to http://www.TheTasteAwards.com, as well as get updates on Instagram at http://www.Instagram.com/TASTEAwards.
