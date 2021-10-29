By Jiangsu Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism

NANJING, China, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- People who are an enthusiast of Chinese paintings, calligraphy and oil paintings, cannot miss this art exhibition this October: <Taste Life -- Exhibition of Artists' Works and Cultural Creative Products from Jiangsu Art Museum>.

The exhibition, co-hosted by the China Cultural Centre in Sydney (CCC) and Jiangsu Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism and organized by the Jiangsu Art Museum, will be held at the China Cultural Centre in Sydney from Oct 26 to Dec 10, 2021.

Since ancient times, Jiangsu, a fertile "land of fish and rice", has had a long history, abundant cultural heritage, and a relatively developed economy. CCC has dedicated itself to promoting Jiangsu culture via exhibitions like this to boost the cultural exchange and cooperation between Jiangsu and Australia and to showcase the charm of Jiangsu to people in Australia. 

The Jiangsu Art Museum, formerly known as the National Art Exhibition Hall, was built in 1936 and was the first national art museum in China. Since its establishment and development, the museum has made remarkable achievements in various areas, including collection, research, display and public services, and has played an active role in the prosperity and development of contemporary Chinese art creation.

This exhibition features 38 finest works of Chinese painting, calligraphy, oil painting and printmaking created by artists from Jiangsu Art Museum, such as Sun Xiaoyun, Xu Huiquan, Zhang Xinglai, Zhao Yanguo and Wang Guobin, covering a wide range of artistic genres, rich and diverse themes, and different styles and expressions.

Welcome to visit the exhibition onsite at Citisite House, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia, to explore the beauty of Chinese art and creative cultural design, as well as the charm of dynamic Jiangsu.

