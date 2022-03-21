NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Taste the Difference: Quality Wines From the Heart of Europe", a campaign co-financed by the European Union and implemented by Unione Italiana Vini (UIV) and the Spanish state-owned company PRODECA, Promotora d' Exportacions Catalanes, is thrilled to announce the "Exploring the Native Grapes of the Spanish region of Catalonia" exclusive seminar, which will be held in New York City at City Winery on Tuesday March 22, from 11 am to 1 pm.
The mission of Taste the Difference campaign is to raise awareness of European PDOs (Protected Denomination of Origin) and PGIs (Protected Geographical Indication) by giving light to some of the foremost wine producing regions of Spain and Italy. Aimed at increasing the perceived value of wines with protected origin and national cultural heritage, while ensuring an image of European excellence and tradition, the seminar will include an overview and tasting of wines from five Spanish PDOs located in the region of Catalonia: Empordà, Conca de Barberà, Priorat, Montsant and Cava.
DO Empordà, located in the far north east of the region of Catalonia, borders the Pyrenees in the north, the Mediterranean in the east and flat plains to the south and is surrounded by natural parks in an area of high natural value. With a vineyard surface of 2,000 acres and a production of approximately 60,000 Hl wine per year, Empordà is a champion of sustainability.
DO Conca de Barberà is located in the northern part of the Catalonian province of Tarragona with vineyards at elevations ranging between 350 and 900 meters above sea level. The vineyard surface currently covers 9390 acres and produces an average of 150,000 Hl of wine per year.
DOQ Priorat is a small region in the southwest of Catalonia, with a long winemaking tradition, dating back to the 12th century, and is one of the only two Spanish regions to hold the top-tier DOQ classification. Priorat counts 5176 acres of vineyards, 383 of which were planted before 1945.
Created in 2001, DO Monsant is the most recent catalan denomination of origin, although wine was made in this territory since Roman times. The DO Montsant is made up of sixteen little villages that surround Priorat at lower elevations, reaching an area of vineyards around 4.700 acres.
Located in the region of Penedès, with 94273 acres of vineyards and 165 million bottles sold every year in 120 countries all over the world, DO Cava is no doubt one of the most widely exported sparkling wines,a Spanish Designation of Origin that competes in the international markets with notorious regions from Italy and France. Its success lies in its long and illustrious history, having among its admirers King Alfonso XIII, and its extremely high quality standards of production.
The seminar will be presented by Ganna Fedorova, the national beverage director of City Winery. Ganna will use the taste of the land's native grapes, including the native red varieties Lledoner Negre (Garnacha), Cariñena (Carignan) and Morenillo, and Cava's famous triplet Xarel·lo, Macabeo and Parellada to exemplify the potential of these Spanish PDOs in the region of Catalonia.
For more information about the campaign visit tastethedifference.wine or email info@tastethedifference.wine. Pages dedicated to the Taste the Difference project can be found on Facebook and Instagram
About TASTE THE DIFFERENCE PROGRAM
The program: European quality wines: taste the difference is a project financed by the European Union and managed by Unione Italiana Vini and PRODECA for the promotion of PDO and PGI European wines abroad in China and US. In order to achieve this objective, the TTD.EU program will organize wine seminars, workshops and b2b meetings both in these countries and in Spain and Italy, inviting wine professionals to join study trips to Europe. The program, realized in the span of three years (2021-2023) aims at creating awareness about European quality wines, in particular Italian and Spanish, which share a long tradition and a high standard of quality.
The beneficiaries: Unione Italiana Vini is the oldest and most commissioned Association of the Italian wine market. It represents cooperative, private and agricultural wine-companies, bottlers, consortia, associations and wine-making machines or wine cellars / laboratory manufacturers, located throughout the Italian territory. Promotora d'Exportacions Catalanes (PRODECA) is a public company established in 1986 and part of the "Ministry of Climate Action, Food and Rural Agenda of the Government of Catalonia". It supports the agri-food sector and its companies with the knowledge, tools and experience to increase their products in Catalunya and worldwide.
