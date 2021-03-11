NEWARK, Del., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Looking for delicious and healthy ideas for you and your family this St. Patrick's Day? GOLO, the pioneering wellness solutions company, has tasty holiday-inspired recipe suggestions and at-home workout ideas to help you celebrate the big day!
First, kick-off the holiday with a super festive and refreshing Green Smoothie for breakfast. This nutritious and delicious blend of fresh ginger, spinach, banana, chia seeds, and pineapple is the perfect way to start your St. Patrick's Day.
Green GOLO Smoothie (serves 1)
- 1 ½ cups coconut water
- 1 cup spinach
- 1/4 cup banana
- 1/4 cup pineapple
- 1 Tbsp coconut oil
- 2 Tbsp chia seeds
- 1 tsp fresh ginger
- Ice
Add all the ingredients into a blender and blend until smooth. Add ice to your desired consistency.
Next, get active! Make time to get a quick and effective workout in before sitting down to your St. Patrick's Day feast. Whether you take a quick jog in the park or a leisurely stroll around the neighborhood, find time to get up and get moving. If you prefer exercise-from-home options, you can get a complete core muscle workout in 10 minutes with the AeroTrainer® by GOLO exercise platform.
Now that you have burned some calories, it's time to treat yourself to a hearty meal — and nothing is better on St. Patrick's Day than delicious comfort foods. Check out our GOLO-friendly St. Patrick's Day recipes for Shepherd's Pie, beef stew, and cabbage soup.
