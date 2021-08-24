NEW CANEY, Texas, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tavola, a master planned community of 3,800 homes located in northeast Houston, has collaborated with real estate technology company Alosant to launch a branded, lifestyle app for residents and prospects.
The branded, native lifestyle app features two unique "views" – a Resident View, which requires login credentials, and a Guest View for the greater community and prospective home buyers that is set to be added post-launch. The app is already streamlining communication among the growing community, its residents, and prospects in a variety of ways.
The resident-facing view provides an all-in-one resource where homeowners can find information about the array of community amenities at the recreation center, which includes a swimming pool, a park with a unique zip line, and a clubhouse. Users can also view details about events, such as the community Garage Sale, as well as access maps and guides to the community's pocket parks and miles of wooded greenbelt trails. Additionally, through the app, those who opt-in for push notifications can receive real-time community updates from the homeowner's association.
Tavola's dedicated Guest View will provide prospective home buyers with direct access to information about the community, its available homes and builder information. It also includes details on public events, many of which are hosted in partnership with Tavola Elementary School, conveniently located within the community.
"Many of our residents are busy families who appreciate the convenience of being able to communicate with us directly through their smartphones," said Michael Johnson, VP of Land Development for Friendswood Development Community. "We've already seen strong interest and app adoption among residents and look forward to launching the public Guest View soon."
Based in Bozeman, Mont., Alosant powers branded mobile apps for more than 50 of the most innovative and fastest-growing communities across the nation, and Tavola is among the latest communities to join that number. "We are thrilled to support the recent launch of Tavola's app and expect it will continue to be well received and highly regarded by those who use it," said April LaMon, CEO and Co-Founder of Alosant. "We look forward to supporting Tavola's efforts to consistently deliver a convenient, enjoyable user experience."
The app is now available to download via the Apple App Store or Google Play today. Search for "Tavola Life" to find the app from Alosant.
About Tavola
Established in 2013, Tavola by Friendswood Development Company – which is owned by Lennar – is a master-planned community of 3,800 homes. Located in northeast Houston, Tavola features a variety of to-be-built homes priced from the $200,000s to low $600,000s. Featured builders include Lennar, Centex, David Weekly, Rausch Coleman Homes, Westin Homes, and Perry Homes. Tavola is located within the New Caney Independent School District – the fourth fastest growing district in the Houston area since 2011 – and features Tavola Elementary School on property.
About Alosant
Bozeman, Mont.-based Alosant developed and powers the Alosant ResX™ operating system (aOS), a purpose-built software solution that connects people and places, specifically the key constituents within a residential community, including developers, home builders, residents, home shoppers, property managers, homeowner associations, local businesses, service providers and more. Offering "Everything in One Place," Alosant ResX starts with a branded native app, which is designed and configured to best suit each community's unique needs. Alosant ResX is now implemented in over 50 of the country's most innovative and fastest growing communities, including master-planned, single-family, multi-family, mixed-use, age-restricted, and member club. Alosant was founded in 2017 by real estate tech entrepreneurs April LaMon and Michael Swanson.
Media Contact
Sophia Fiat, O'Connell & Goldberg, +1 7862667804, sfiat@oandgpr.com
SOURCE Tavola