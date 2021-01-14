Taylor® Guitars Rallies 50+ Of Its Artists, Including Zac Brown, KT Tunstall and Jason Mraz, Forming One-time Supergroup To Produce The Uplifting 2021 Anthem 'I Know What Love Is'

100% of net proceeds from the song will benefit MusiCares® COVID-19 Fund - Nettwerk Music Group and The NAMM Foundation have also joined Taylor to help promote the song and its powerful, hopeful message to provide much-needed aid to the music community