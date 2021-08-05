TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tampa Bay Businesses for Culture & the Arts (TBBCA) is pleased to announce the 2021 Charlie Hounchell Art Stars Scholarships winners.
Since the Art Stars Scholarship Program was founded in 2008 by TBBCA's past Board President, the late Charlie Hounchell, the non-profit has awarded over $215,000 to more than 80 students, most of whom have come from public high schools. This year's awardees will each be given $2,500 for tuition or other student support.
"It is TBBCA's hope that these high-impact scholarships enable area students to continue to thrive while honing their talents," said Stephen Gay, TBBCA Board President and Chair of the Art Stars Scholarships program. Adding, "We know the pandemic impacted many families this past year, and we want to make sure that the student's dreams are not derailed."
The 2021 scholarships were awarded in six artistic categories to the following exceptional students:
Dance – Jordan Thomas, Blake High School-Magnet
Theatre – Caroline Howard, Riverview Senior High School – HCPS
Instrumental Music – Charlee Loyst, St. Petersburg Collegiate High Schools
Vocal Music – Sara Demolli, Howard W. Blake School of the Arts
Visual Arts – Kiara Vazquez-Valentin, Howard W. Blake School of the Arts
Literary Arts – Tatum Hostetter, Shorecrest Preparatory School
The scholarship winners were selected based on their talent and merit by judges renowned in their fields:
- Lisa Unger, award-winning New York Times and internationally best-selling author
- Joanna Robotham, Curator for Modern and Contemporary Art, Tampa Museum of Art
- Helen Hansen French, Juilliard graduate, choreographer/dancer/educator, and founder of Dance Collectives
- Eugenie Bondurant, acclaimed film and television actor, singer, and educator
- Paul Wilborn, Director of The Palladium, bandleader and musician, author of the recently published Cigar City: Tales From a 1980's Creative Ghetto
- Dawne Eubanks, classical soloist and voice instructor at Eckerd College and Pinellas County Center for the Arts at Gibbs High School
- St. Pete Catalyst, a valued TBBCA pARTner, will exclusively share this year's showcase of performances by the 2021 scholarship winners. In addition, our generous pARTner CineView Studios, led by CEO Chris Jackson, filmed the outstanding high school talent.
The annual Charlie Hounchell Art Stars Scholarships are made possible by the vision and contributions of our many generous community business pARTners, private foundations, and individual donors. Their support of these exceptional students exemplifies their commitment to the importance of the arts in our community as they pursue advanced education in their respective crafts.
TBBCA welcomes voluntary donations in support of The Charlie Hounchell Art Stars Scholarships online at https://www.tbbca.org/programs-events/art-stars-scholarships. For further information, contact Executive Director Celeste Davis at 813-221-2787.
###
About TBBCA
Tampa Bay Businesses for Culture and the Arts (TBBCA) is a nonprofit organization that unites area businesses to champion arts and culture for a prosperous community through innovative partnerships and sustainable programs.
The economic impact of a vibrant arts and cultural sector is important and unique, helping to attract and retain businesses and a talented workforce, supporting jobs, generating government revenue, serving as the cornerstone of tourism, inducing large amounts of related and ancillary spending by audiences, and helping local businesses thrive. TBBCA pARTnerships and programs connect, motivate and recognize the business community's leadership and support of arts and culture as vital economic drivers, catalysts for innovation, creativity, transformation and development, and essential contributors to quality of life.
Media Contact
Sarah Lesch, Playbook, 8137274077, sarah@playbookpublicrelations.com
SOURCE Tampa Bay Businesses for Culture & the Arts (TBBCA)