-- The creative agency TBWA\Spain has worked together with McDonald's to co-create a new burger whose ingredients (bun, beef, cheese, tomato, lettuce and a Mediterranean sauce) are sourced from farmers and producers whose businesses have been adversely affected by the Covid-19 crisis -- The burger and project aims to give visibility to the Spanish agricultural sector. The farmers and producers are also featured in a documentary about the people behind every ingredient -- Big Good is on sale now at McDonald's locations throughout Spain