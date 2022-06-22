Recognition in the country's premier business program joins K-12 publisher's growing list of honors
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- K-12 publishing company, TCI, today announced its Social Studies Alive! elementary curriculum is the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Social Sciences or Social Studies Instructional Solution category of the 20th Annual American Business Awards. The country's premier business awards program, the Stevie Awards honor achievement in every aspect of work life, from customer service and management to public relations and product development. This year, more than 3,700 nominations were considered in the judging process.
"What an honor to be among the education companies recognized in the 2022 Stevie Awards," said Bert Bower, founder, and co-CEO, TCI. "Our elementary social studies curriculum was built from the ground up to engage and inspire young students to want to know more about the world they live in while developing core skills that will make today's learners the leaders of tomorrow."
Used in thousands of elementary classrooms around the country, Social Studies Alive! immerses students in learning about their communities, country and the world through interesting and engaging activities and lessons. Aligned with state standards and national frameworks, such as the College, Career, and Civic Life (C3) Framework for Social Studies, the program is constructed with inquiry-based instruction at its core.
Social Studies Alive! also offers teachers easy-to-use lesson plans and activities for engaging their students in learning. Built-in technology guides students through multimedia and learning games while helping them grade assignments and track student progress.
