MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Mar. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- K-12 publishing company TCI announced today that its Social Studies and Science Blended Learning Solutions are honored as Best Remote/Blended Learning Tools for both primary and secondary grades in a new award program from Tech & Learning. The program recognizes technology solutions that supported schools during the pivot from in-person to remote and blended learning over the past year. Judges deemed the products named in this new offering in the magazine's legacy Awards of Excellence program as standouts for helping students, parents and teachers succeed in these new learning environments.
"Despite the many challenges schools have had to face this past year, technology continues to be one of the key drivers for innovation," said Tech & Learning Group Publisher Christine Weiser. "The winning products recognized here have supported continuous instruction throughout the pandemic, and we expect this momentum to continue into next year and beyond."
Used by more than 200,000 teachers in 50,000 schools around the country, TCI's science and social studies curriculums and services for educators are based on proven teaching strategies and practices that bring education to achieve consistent and positive classroom results. Available on a digital platform, TCI's programs allow teachers to deliver interactive lessons from any device – their laptop or tablet.
"In March 2020, it became immediately apparent that the COVID-19 pandemic was going to have a dramatic impact on schools around the country. At TCI, we quickly announced free digital access to our social studies and science program as well as resources to support instruction to help teachers ease the transition to remote learning," said Bert Bower, founder, and co-CEO, TCI. "It is an honor to join the other innovative companies, recognized by Tech & Learning, who also stepped up to ensure that teachers had what they needed for success in these new learning environments."
The company's elementary program, Social Studies Alive! teaches students about the world around them and how cultures were created through interesting and engaging activities and lessons. TCI's middle school program, History Alive! transforms school social studies class into a multi-faceted learning experience. TCI lessons start with a big idea — Essential Question — and incorporate graphic notetaking, groupwork, and step-by-step discovery. TCI's in-depth, online social studies curriculum for high school students is robust, engaging, and results focused. Students complete collaborative projects, writing assignments and critical-thinking challenges as they explore topics, such as geography, world history, American history and government, and economics.
TCI's Bring Science Alive! programs for elementary and middle school students are designed to guide learners to observe and understand how the world works around them. From introducing students to the power of gravity to how plants and animals can impact their environments, Bring Science Alive! focuses on big picture concepts and teaching students how to "do science"—rather than memorize facts. Many of the integrated experiments and activities are easy for students to implement in a home-learning environment.
TCI is an award-winning online K-12 publishing company created by teachers, for teachers. For more than 30 years, the company has partnered with the education community to fundamentally change classroom instruction. TCI's K-12 programs are based on proven teaching strategies and practices that bring learning alive and achieve consistent, positive classroom results. TCI believes that the best education marries great content, meaningful technology and interactive classroom experiences. More than 4.5 million students in 5,000 school districts around the country achieve and succeed with TCI. For more information, visit http://www.teachtci.com.
