HONG KONG, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL Communication today announced the worldwide availability of its latest Alcatel branded smartphones – the Alcatel 3X and the Alcatel 1SE. Equipped with multiple cameras, immersive displays with high screen-to-body ratio and powerful batteries, the newest handsets are crafted to complement consumers' day-to-day usage.
"Our latest offerings of new Alcatel 3X and Alcatel 1SE exemplify TCL's vision of making progressive technology accessible to consumers across the board," said Aaron Zhang, General Manager of Global Sales and Marketing Center at TCL Communication. "For savvy smartphone users who enjoy captivating experiences and look to stay on top of the trend, the amazingly affordable Alcatel 3X is not to be missed. And for those looking for a budget smartphone without feeling like they're using a budget device, the Alcatel 1SE is purpose built just for them."
New Alcatel 3X: Enjoy spectacular visual experience with ultimate AI quad-camera and Vast Display
Alcatel's 3 Series smartphones are embodiments of the latest technology trends for omni-value seekers. Equipped with four powerful rear cameras and built for professional photography, the all new Alcatel 3X is ready to support users in any occasion. The AI-powered main camera has a stunning 16MP[1] of resolution, delivering excellent, vivid photos. With a 1.12 μm big-pixel sensor, Alcatel 3X enables users to capture great photos in dark conditions. Accompanying the impressive main camera are a 2MP macro lens for sharp, detailed close-ups, a 2MP depth camera for artistic bokeh, and a 5MP super wide-angle lens to capture grand landscapes or spread-out interiors. In addition to the rear cameras, the 8MP[2] front lens also produces vibrant and high-resolution photos, making selfies ever more delightful.
Alcatel 3X's photo-taking capability is further enhanced by AI technology, supporting smart scene detection that automatically adjust camera settings when taking pictures to boost image quality. The flagship phone can intelligently identify 22 scenes, ranging from food and fireworks to snow and sunrise/sunset, perfecting every shot.
Built with a 6.52-inch 20:9 HD+ Vast Display and a tiny V-notch, Alcatel 3X boasts an impressive 89.04% screen-to-body ratio[3] for an expansive view. The phone's mineral luster design is perfected with a dual curved-edge 2.5D screen glass for a nice, clean look as well as a comfortable grip.
Alcatel 3X's high-capacity 5000mAh battery will now enable users to spend more time on media consumption with a single charge[4]. The flagship further comes with OTG Reverse Charging[5], allowing users to transfer power to other devices from their Alcatel 3X. Powered by an energy efficient Octa-Core processor and sizable 64GB ROM and 4GB RAM. Alcatel 3X delivers gratifying smoothness when streaming HD content, gaming or performing other more demanding tasks.
With its exceptional quad-camera set-up, captivating display and fluid-fast performance, the powerful Alcatel 3X is an absolute delight. Priced at €149 EUR/699 AED, Alcatel 3X is available in Jewelry Black and Jewelry Green in Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, starting from June 2020.
Alcatel 1SE: Optimize photos with AI triple-camera
Alcatel's 1 Series, on the other hand, aims to offer the best in essential smartphone experiences without compromising on style. Alcatel 1SE is an all-round essential phone packed with three magnificent cameras at the back: a 13MP AI-powered main camera, a 5MP super wide-angle lens and 2MP depth camera. Smart AI scene detection on the main camera enables automatic detection of 12 distinct scenarios, effortlessly enhancing detail and lighting of the image. Photos by the other two cameras are equally impressive, where the 5MP super wide-angle lens allows users to capture more, and the 2MP depth camera delivers professional bokeh.
Alcatel 1SE features a 6.22-inch 19:9 HD+ Vast Display that delivers vibrant colors. Users can be sure to enjoy an immersive visual experience thanks to its 87.18% percent screen-to-body ratio[3]. In terms of design, the essential phone also comes with seamless 2.5D glass at the front and stunning radial reflection on its back panel.
Alcatel 1SE is supported by a 4000mAh large-capacity battery, which translates to 33-hour non-stop music playing or 8-hour video streaming[6]. With an Octa-Core processor, Alcatel 1SE is geared to support users not only in everyday communication and photography, but also heavy tasks seamlessly.
The robust essential phone features a dedicated Google Assistant button to let users perform daily tasks with ease. Launching the intelligent virtual assistant is intuitive with a simple press of button, enabling users to get things done using just their voice.
Alcatel 1SE comes with 32GB ROM and 3GB RAM. Priced at €99 EUR/ 449 AED, Alcatel 1SE is available in Power Gray and Agate Green in Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, starting from May 2020.
For more information on these all-new Alcatel mobile devices from TCL Communication, please visit www.alcatelmobile.com.
About TCL Communication
TCL Communication Technology Holdings Limited (TCL Communication) designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of mobile devices and services worldwide through a comprehensive portfolio that includes TCL and Alcatel branded products. Additionally, TCL Communication is the brand owner, R&D developer and manufacturing partner of Palm branded devices. The company's products are sold in more than 160 countries throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Incorporated in Hong Kong, TCL Communication operates its own manufacturing and R&D centers worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.tcl.com/global/en.html.
TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Alcatel is a trademark of Nokia used under license by TCL Communication.
Palm is a trademark owned by TCL Communication and under license by Palm Ventures Group through Wide Progress Global.
Google, Android, Google Lens and other related marks and logos are trademarks of Google LLC.
[1] Optional variant: 48MP
[2] Optional variant: 16MP
[3] Screen-to-body ratio is calculated by VA/TP method.
[4] Compared with Alcatel 3X (2019). Data based on results from internal lab tests. Actual battery life depends on personal usage and other factors such as network strength, app use, etc.
[5] OTG cable is not included. Normal output is 5V 1.3A, but varied by OTG cable used.
[6] Data based on results from internal lab tests. Actual battery life depends on personal usage and other factors such as network strength, app use, etc.