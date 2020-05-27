LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to new research from The Diffusion Group (TDG), 7% of U.S. broadband households upgraded their service in April 2020, a rate that varies dramatically relative to the number of children under 18 living at home.
Only 4% of broadband households without children under 18 at home upgraded their internet service in April. Children in the home, however, acted as a multiplier. The upgrade rate was 2.4 times greater (at 9.7%) among single-child households, 3.4 times greater (13.7%) among two-child households, and 5.3 times greater (20.9%) among those with three or more children at home; this according to TDG's recent survey of 1,995 U.S. adult broadband users.
As to the drivers for April upgrades, those with multiple children at home were more likely to:
- Increase use of OTT SVOD services like Netflix (61% vs. 48% among single-child and 44% among no-child households);
- Have more household members using the Internet simultaneously (61% vs. 56% and 38%);
- While working from home, require a faster speed of service (57% vs. 52% and 46%);
- Increase the use of PC/console gaming (50% vs. 44% and 36%); and
- Need immediate access to news related to COVID-19 (32% vs. 26% and 20%).
"Each of these factors rise in significance as the number of users and time spent in-home increases," notes Michael Greeson, TDG president and principal analyst.
When asked if the importance of a home broadband service had changed since the Coronavirus pandemic was declared, responses were tied strongly to the number of children at home. Fifty-six percent of households without children under 18 at home said that having a broadband connection had become more important during the pandemic (31% "significantly" so). This rate was much higher among single-child households (69% top-2, 42% "significantly" so), and even greater among households with multiple children (72% top-2, 46% "significantly" so).
These insights are part of TDG's ongoing research to better understand the impact of COVID-19 on media behavior, and how behaviors will shift again as consumers face the "new normal." For more information about TDG's consumer research, please contact Laura Allen Phillips.
