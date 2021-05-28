MIAMISBURG, Ohio, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Saturday, May 29th, 2021, the Rocky's Run for Freedom 5k will start at 9 am at the Miamisburg's Veteran Memorial Park (Formerly Library Park) in Miamisburg, OH. At precisely 8:35 am, Team Fastrax™ will reverently skydive over the event with their majestic 2,000 square foot American Flag and 150 ft long red, white and blue streamers.
Miamisburg's Veteran Memorial Park is the perfect spot to host this patriotic event on Memorial Day weekend. According to the Rocky's Run for Freedom Facebook page, this event honors not only Cpl. Paul "Rocky" Zanowick II, but all other veterans who gave their lives for our country. Proceeds in 2021 will benefit Honor Flight Dayton, the USO (United Service Organizations), and the Uriah Edward Zanowick Trust Fund (in honor of his father, Cpl. Paul "Rocky" Zanowick II).
Registration is available for the 5k on Runsignup.com. The entry fee is $25 for both the virtual and in-person events. They are offering a discounted entry fee of $20 for those under 18 years old. It will automatically be applied based on the birthdate used to register. The start line will be open for 30 minutes (from 9:00 am to 9:30 am) to allow for adequate spacing throughout. Participant's times will not start until they cross the mat.
John Hart, a founder of Team Fastrax™, said, "The Zanowicks have participated in our Team Fastrax™ Warrior Weekend To Remember and continue to be phenomenal supporters of other Gold Star families. They are treasured members of our Blue Skies For The Good Guys and Gals (BS3G) family. We are honored to have a part in celebrating the memory of their amazing son. God bless all of the Gold Star families out there carrying on their loved one's legacies."
For more information on Cpl. Paul "Rocky" Zanowick II, a video of Paul and Nanette Zanowick telling their son's story is available on the BS3G YouTube channel.
ABOUT TEAM FASTRAX™
Team Fastrax™, sponsored by SELECTiON.COM®, is the most ambitious professional skydiving team in the world. The team has a roster of more than twenty-nine active members, with a collective of more than 300,000 skydives. Team Fastrax™ has performed exhibition skydives worldwide for audiences large and small as a patriotic display or as a product promotion.
ABOUT SELECTiON.COM®
SELECTiON.COM® is a nationwide provider of criminal and pre-employment background screenings, also referred to as a Consumer Reporting Agency. Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, SELECTiON.COM® is a veteran-owned company that has been in business since 1991 and offers more than 35 background and data collection services.
