The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach is an IndyCar Series race held on a street circuit in downtown Long Beach, California. As part of the weekend's festivities, Team Fastrax™ will be performing two special patriotic demonstrations.
LONG BEACH, Calif., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 47th Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach weekend is sure to be a memorable one. The weekend kicks off April 8th and will include IndyCar, drifting, super trucks, and the Porsche Carrera Cup North America. As part of the opening ceremony of both the IMSA Sportscar Grand Prix of Long Beach on Saturday and the Acura Grand Prix on Sunday, April 10th, Team Fastrax™ will be performing amazing and patriotic aerial displays with their large 2,000 sq. ft. American flag and red, white, and blue streamers.
"We feel so privileged to be performing our patriotic American Flag skydive during such a momentous weekend in Long Beach," commented John Hart, owner of Start Skydiving, and Founder of Team Fastrax™. "The Acura Grand Prix is such a long-standing prestigious race, and the whole weekend is always lots of fun for everyone involved."
According to the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach website, this event is much more than a race weekend: it is a three-day, two evening festival, combining world-class racing with a wide variety of activities for the whole family, all taking place on the streets of downtown Long Beach. More than 180,000 fans will see five exciting racing events headlined by the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, the same cars and stars that run in the Indianapolis 500 each year. In addition, North America's top sports cars, drifting and Robby Gordon's jumping SUPER Trucks will be showcased during the weekend. Off the track, the Acura Grand Prix will have the popular Lifestyle Expo and Family Fun Zone that combines family-friendly activities like rock climbing walls, games, video games and racing simulators, with a show featuring the latest in home, automotive and personal products. There is also a Food Truck Experience with food trucks from all over L.A., the Mothers Exotic Car Paddock (Sunday only) and driver autograph sessions.
For more information on the event, or to purchase tickets, visit the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach website.
Team Fastrax™ dedicates every performance to a fallen hero. They may be gone, but never forgotten. Saturday's performance by Team Fastrax™ is dedicated to Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Matthew P. Ruffner. He died April 9, 2013, serving during Operation Enduring Freedom. Sunday's performance is dedicated to Army Pfc. Brandon T. Pickering. He died April 10, 2011, serving during Operation Enduring Freedom.
ABOUT TEAM FASTRAX™
Team Fastrax™, sponsored by SELECTiON.COM®, is the most ambitious professional skydiving team in the world. The team has a roster of more than twenty-nine active members, with a collective of more than 300,000 skydives. Team Fastrax™ has performed exhibition skydives worldwide for audiences large and small as a patriotic display or as a product promotion.
ABOUT SELECTiON.COM®
SELECTiON.COM® is a nationwide provider of criminal and pre-employment background screenings, also referred to as a Consumer Reporting Agency. Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, SELECTiON.COM® is a veteran-owned company that has been in business since 1991 and offers more than 35 background and data collection services.
