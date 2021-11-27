BOONE, N.C., Nov. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Team Fastrax™ will perform their much-anticipated American Flag demonstration jump as part of Appalachian State Mountaineers Senior Day game at Kidd Brewer Stadium, Saturday, September 27th, 2021. The Mountaineers are a Division I FBS team in the Sun Belt Conference and are facing their rival, the Georgia Southern Eagles. The game starts at 2:30 pm, and as part of the opening ceremony, Team Fastrax™ will jump in with their majestic 1,800 sq. ft. American Flag as well, Appalachian State Flag, and a red, white and blue streamer. The show will be displayed on the scoreboard with the team's live air-to-ground video feed, so spectators at Kidd Brewer Stadium can enjoy the experience on a whole new level.
John Hart, Owner of Start Skydiving, and Founder of Team Fastrax™ said, "We are honored to be performing our patriotic American Flag skydive for the Appalachian State senior day game, especially since they are facing a rival. It's sure to be a great game."
According to the Appalachian State Football website, App State's win at Troy last weekend clinched a Sun Belt East Division title and a spot in next weekend's conference championship game at West Division champion Louisiana. In between, this weekend's regular-season finale pits the Mountaineers (9-2, 6-1) against Georgia Southern (3-8, 2-5) on Black Saturday at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Limited tickets remain for the ESPN+ game, which will begin at 2:30 p.m. With the NCAA granting an extra year of eligibility following a COVID-influenced 2020 season, App State has sixth-year, fifth-year and fourth-year "seniors" among the 28 players being recognized before Saturday's game. App State has played Georgia Southern 36 times since 1932 and faced the Eagles annually since they joined the Mountaineers in the Southern Conference in 1993, but this is the first time their matchup was scheduled in advance for the last Saturday of the regular season. Last year's game was moved from mid-October to Dec. 12 because of COVID protocols, and App State won 34-26 with big fourth-quarter plays coming from Virgil (100-yard kickoff return) and Nate Noel (70-yard TD run).
For more information on the game or for tickets, visit the Appalachian State website.
Team Fastrax™ dedicates every performance to a fallen hero. They may be gone but are never forgotten. This performance by Team Fastrax™ is dedicated Air Force Capt. Kelliann Leli, who Died September 27th, 2020, serving during Operation Freedom's Sentinel. For more information on Air Force Capt. Kelliann Leli, visit the Military Times website.
ABOUT TEAM FASTRAX™
Team Fastrax™, sponsored by SELECTiON.COM®, is the most ambitious professional skydiving team in the world. The team has a roster of more than twenty-nine active members, with a collective of more than 300,000 skydives. Team Fastrax™ has performed exhibition skydives all over the world for audiences large and small as a patriotic display or as a product promotion.
ABOUT SELECTiON.COM®
SELECTiON.COM® is a nationwide provider of criminal and pre-employment background screenings, also referred to as a Consumer Reporting Agency. Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, SELECTiON.COM® is a veteran-owned company that has been in business since 1991 and offers more than 35 background and data collection services.
