TAMPA BAY, Fla., June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer, a leading global provider of secure remote connectivity solutions, today announced that many of its products are now available to U.S. resellers through the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace. TeamViewer and Ingram Micro Cloud inked a global distribution agreement in April 2020 and it has now been rolled out to 18 countries, including the U.S.
The Coronavirus pandemic has forced all types of organizations across the U.S. to quickly reevaluate their 'work from home' (WFH) policies and technologies. The agreement will support the ongoing WFH trend by making TeamViewer's portfolio of remote work solutions more accessible to Ingram Micro's partners and their customers.
Now available in Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace:
- Enable your employees to work from home – as if they are working at their desks with the full power of their office computers and LAN speeds with Remote Access
- Make team collaboration and meeting a breeze with TeamViewer Blizz video conferencing and collaboration platform
- Allow your support teams to support your remote workforce effectively with our extremely secure TeamViewer Support Tools
- Monitor, Patch, and Protect all the remote workers and their devices with TeamViewer Remote Monitoring and Management tools
"COVID-19 has fueled a large-scale adoption of remote work – which has already gained momentum in recent years as an exciting new model of work that can bring together teams and employees often separated by hundreds or even thousands of miles," says Finn Faldi, president of TeamViewer Americas. "The distribution agreement with a world-class partner such as Ingram Micro will certainly broaden the reach of TeamViewer technologies across geographies and markets, helping teams, employees and their customers stay productive during today's crisis, but also in better days to come."
"We are excited to announce the availability of TeamViewer solutions to our partners in the U.S. market and globally across 17 other countries," says Tim FitzGerald, Vice president of cloud channel sales of Americas at Ingram Micro Cloud. "As organizations struggle to adjust to new normal market conditions, its important that we offer our partners a wide range of remote work enabling technologies, like TeamViewer's suite of remote connectivity solutions."
To learn more about TeamViewer workplace digitalization solutions and how your organization can safeguard employees and customers without losing productivity, go to https://us.cloud.im/en/products/teamviewer/teamviewer/ or email CloudEmergingTeam@ingrammicro.com .
About Ingram Micro Cloud
Ingram Micro Cloud brings together innovators and problems solvers to help the world accomplish more. It facilitates and manages the cloud's complex digital value chain—all powered by CloudBlue technology. Ingram Micro Cloud operates in 64 countries with over 55,000 reseller partners, and its Cloud Marketplace serves 6.5 million seats, offering more than 120 cloud solutions. With unmatched global reach, easy access to automated go-to-market and integration tools, deep technical expertise, and a curated selection of scalable SaaS and IaaS solutions, Ingram Micro Cloud helps vendors, resellers and managed service providers by offering More as a Service. Detailed information is available at www.IngramMicroCloud.com.
About TeamViewer
As a leading global remote connectivity platform, TeamViewer empowers users to connect anyone, anything, anywhere, anytime. The company offers secure remote access, support, control and collaboration capabilities for online endpoints of any kind and supports businesses of all sizes to tap into their full digital potential. TeamViewer has been activated on more than 2 billion devices; up to 45 million devices are online concurrently. Founded in 2005 in Goeppingen, Germany, the company employs more than 800 people in offices across Europe, the US, and Asia Pacific. For more information, go to www.teamviewer.com and follow us on social media.
