NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TECH B2B Marketing, a full-service digital marketing, public relations, and business consultancy serving automation, manufacturing, and related technical industries, is pleased to announce the addition of John Lewis as account executive.
"In addition to strengthening our ability to help our customers grow their businesses, John's engineering background—along with his journalism, public relations, business development, and marketing experience—will help TECH B2B continue its position as a marketing thought leader for technology-focused clients across all verticals," said Winn Hardin, founder and managing director of TECH B2B.
Lewis brings an engineering degree, and more than 25 years of technology media, public relations, and marketing experience having most recently served as editor in chief of Laser Focus World. After earning his Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering and working R&D in the energy sector, John became an award-winning journalist at Design News magazine. He then gained more than 13 years of progressive marketing experience at Cognex, before serving as editor in chief of Vision Systems Design and Laser Focus World.
"I am thrilled to join TECH B2B Marketing and eager to put my unique experience as engineer, journalist, and marketer to work for our clients," said Lewis. "My ability to quickly ramp up on business, products, applications, and vertical industries will help TECH B2B clients bring an outside-in/market perspective to their content strategy and high-volume lead generation programs."
About TECH B2B Marketing
TECH B2B Marketing is a full-service content development, digital marketing, and business consultancy agency that helps technology companies improve lead generation, conversion rates, and brand awareness. TECH B2B serves dozens of companies from SMEs to Fortune 100s in manufacturing-related markets. Learn more at TECHB2B.com or call 904-246-8958.
