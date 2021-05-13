PALO ALTO, Calif., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- .Tech Domains, the leading new domain extension for the tech ecosystem, is today announcing a nationwide pitch competition in partnership with Startup Grind, the world's largest community of startups, founders, innovators, and creators, for idea-stage entrepreneurs to win $10,000 in equity-free funding and over $100,000 in startup benefits.
The virtual competition comes as innovation and digitization fueled by the COVID-19 crisis continues to surge across industries and power a startup boom, causing global VC funding to reach an all-time high in the first quarter of 2021 with $125B invested. With just over 3% of that global funding going to seed stage entrepreneurs, .Tech Domains and Startup Grind are coming together to provide a platform that empowers idea-stage entrepreneurs at the start of their journey while minimizing the common barriers and hurdles that are often present during the early stages of building a startup.
Following approval, applicants will be assigned a unique pitch.tech url to promote their ideas and receive votes. The top ideas will participate in cohort finals where Startup Grind chapter directors from Phoenix, Miami, Boston, Hollywood/West LA and New Haven will choose which finalists will proceed to the Grand Finals. The ultimate prize winner of Pitch.Tech will be chosen at the grand finale where finalists will participate in a virtual pitch battle presided over by a jury of industry experts and investors who will evaluate the ideas, validate the business models, and choose the winner based on various aspects such as the entrepreneur's creativity, confidence and impact.
"We are proud to partner with Startup Grind on Pitch.Tech to support idea-stage entrepreneurs in bringing their innovations to life," said Suman Das, Sr. Director of Brand Operations, .Tech Domains. "This virtual competition provides an opportunity for idea-stage entrepreneurs from all backgrounds to kickstart their startup journey and get access to resources and visibility that they need in the launch-phase."
"Startup Grind's mission has always been to help founders, entrepreneurs, and startups succeed, regardless of geographic location or socioeconomic circumstance," said Derek Andersen, Co-founder & CEO, Startup Grind. "We are excited to partner with .Tech Domains to further our work supporting the startup community. Pitch.Tech is the perfect extension of our mission and presents a rare opportunity to support idea-stage entrepreneurs with the resources they need to take the first step towards launch."
Anyone over the age of 18 who lives in the U.S. can apply. For more information on the competition and to apply, please visit: http://www.pitch.tech.
About .Tech Domains
Launched in 2015, .TECH is a leading new domain extension for the tech industry. Over 300K domains and 5 years later, .TECH is in use by some of the world's most cutting-edge startups and businesses; as well as widely-known industry leaders, content creators, and tech communities. .TECH is owned and operated by Radix, one of the world's largest registries for new domain extensions. For more information, visit http://www.get.tech or @dottechdomains.
About Startup Grind
Startup Grind is the world's largest community of startups, founders, innovators, and creators. Our mission is to give startups everywhere the education and opportunities they need to build, grow, and scale their companies. We do this daily through our local events, flagship conferences, startup membership, partner membership, student and investor programs, and online media + content – collectively reaching over 3.5 million individuals worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.startupgrind.com.
