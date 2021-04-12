BERLIN, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The global IT market has experienced a huge boost in the past few years, especially in 2020-21, during the remote work in pandemic, with thousands of new companies being launched every month across the world; as well as new technologies, and a growing number of youngsters interested in embracing this field.
However, the biggest struggle of IT companies still remains the possibility of improving their visibility on the web, and the need for companies to reach their target audience - the clients. On the existing resources and platforms that provide such services, companies experience a rather unpleasant effort in registering their profiles and becoming visible, not to mention the poor user experience and high dropout rates.
"Because our company was receiving more client inquiries than we could absorb with our existing team, we started to search for some reliable outsourcing companies. The existing platforms that are doing that turned out to be rather hard to use. It was not intuitive at all to find the right companies for us. The same for companies, the registration process there was rather hectic, not clear and once you are done with the process your company will always be somewhere on the last pages (if you don't pay for a higher position). Also, some filter criteria could be useful so that a company can be displayed among the first. That was unfortunately not possible on those websites." - Marcel Sobieski, Founder of Mobiteam GmbH.
And now, to face these challenges TechBehemoths comes as a new, modernized, and professional solution where IT companies all over the world can either claim or register their profile, increase their visibility by filling in more information about them, and also find new business opportunities, clients, and projects - all for free.
At the starting point, TechBehemoths lists more than 50,000 IT companies across the globe that provide 510+ services in the IT and related fields. The website is focused on providing exact data and improved user experience using modern technologies and easy access navigation. Mircea Sîrbu, CTO at TechBehemoths highlights that, "We did our best to help users find any information within 3 clicks."
As a young startup for IT companies, TechBehemoths development team promises to surprise the audience with new monthly updates that will give business owners more direct control over their activity and insights data. "At this first stage, our team developed the most vital functions. Elements such as personal dashboard are still in development and will be launched in April 2021." - Gicu Cauș, Head of Backend at TechBehemoths has mentioned.
So far, on TechBehemoths users can:
- Discover 500+ IT services
- Discover 50,000 companies that provide these services
- Find exact company details such as location, number of employees, portfolio, reviews
- Review and rate companies
- Claim listed companies
- Learn companies' service specialities
- See companies' portfolios
- Contact companies
- Visit their website
- Learn insightful information about IT industries in different countries, cities, and even regions.
TechBehemoths makes the process of connecting companies, and real clients easier and also improves the overall visibility of all IT companies listed. But more importantly, TechBehemoths Head of Marketing, Dan Irașcu claims that "...this is one of the most advanced business tools in the tech and IT industries existing nowadays in finding the most appropriate IT Company for a particular project."
TechBehemoths is owned, created, and managed by Mobiteam GmbH - a leading German web agency with more than 8 years of experience with tens of thousands clients worldwide, including 3 startup exits to US and UK companies.
Media Contact
Marcel Sobieski, TechBehemoths, 49 017636302768, marcel@techbehemoths.com
SOURCE TechBehemoths