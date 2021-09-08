ATLANTA, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Technicolor Connected Home (Euronext Paris: TCH, OTCQX: TCLRY) announces the deployment of next-generation Android TV set-top boxes (STBs) for TIM to provide Italian households with access to premium services offered by broadcasters and over-the-top (OTT) providers, including: Netflix, Amazon, Infinity, Disney+, DAZN, and many others. The STBs are based upon Technicolor Connected Home's JADE platform which includes Wi-Fi 6 and Android 10 as well as ready to add on accessories such as personal video recorders or far-field voice. As part of this deployment, Technicolor Connected Home will also roll out a software upgrade to enable access to new services for existing customers in TIM's current installed base.
Technicolor Connected Home has deployed over 10 million Android TV set-top boxes (STBs) worldwide since 2016, more than any other customer premises equipment (CPE) manufacturer in the industry. This announcement, according to Mercedes Pastor, senior vice president, Eurasia, Technicolor Connected Home, illustrates the importance of the long-standing relationship between Technicolor and TIM, as the two companies work together to provide Italian subscribers with the most sophisticated, intuitive and secure digital experiences.
"The past year and a half has elevated demand for new high-end entertainment experiences in the home. To meet rising consumer expectations, Technicolor Connected Home is leveraging Android TV's open platform to provide easy access to services offered by a growing array of content and entertainment providers. Moreover, Android TV enables network service providers (NSPs) to aggregate applications and services while providing a unified experience to subscribers," said Pastor.
Technicolor Connected Home's next-generation STBs allow operators such as TIM to manage the rising complexity associated with new entertainment choices available, while improving the overall quality of experience (QoE).
In addition, the STB integrates the nanoCDN technology, the most advanced multicast Adaptive Bit Rate (mABR) solution from Broadpeak -- a Technicolor Connected Home HERO Partner.
"Italian consumers will be able to seamlessly move from "live" to "time-shift" modes across TVs and mobile devices in the home without compromising the viewing experience. Multicast ABR ensures optimal QoE for live viewers by avoiding congestion and reducing latency during peak hours," says Jacques Le Mancq, President and CEO at Broadpeak.
This is the latest development in Technicolor Connected Home's ongoing commitment to leveraging open and innovative technologies for NSPs around the world. The ultimate goal is to help NSPs deliver seamless connectivity and premium entertainment experiences to consumers by creating best-in-class CPE and partnering with the most innovative companies in the connected home ecosystem.
About Technicolor Connected Home:
TOMORROW'S CONNECTED HOME. TODAY
Technicolor partners with the world's leading Service Providers to help them embrace the complex technologies needed to deliver seamless connectivity and premium entertainment experiences. Our Broadband solutions enable the fastest speeds, best-in-class coverage and embed the most innovative software to deliver multi-user gigabit services throughout the home. Our Video platforms allow for dynamic, branded user interfaces, popular applications, unique features and data analytics while ensuring the fastest time to market. With open innovation at the heart of everything we develop, we foster partnerships with a thriving ecosystem of innovative companies enabling our customers to bring an ever-growing number of value-added services to their subscribers. http://www.technicolor.com/distribute/home-experience –
Technicolor shares are on the NYSE Euronext Paris exchange (TCH) and traded in the USA on the OTCQX marketplace (OTCQX: TCLRY).
