ATLANTA, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Liger Partners, a full-service marketing firm, celebrates being named Agency of the Year at the TAG MarTech Geek Out and Marketing Awards. This announcement comes on the heels of their community response to the 2020 pandemic and winning multiple industry awards.
"As an Atlanta-based agency, the recognition by TAG is a great honor for Liger Partners. We are proud to be a part of the vibrant and growth-oriented climate that exists here," remarks Eric Holtzclaw, Principal. "This past year was very complex but our team embraced the challenges with optimism, empathy, and unrelenting dedication to our community's success."
The Atlanta-based firm saves clients across the nation from boring, broken marketing using its quirky sense of humor, commitment to adapt with cheerful readiness and agility, and the team's 444 years of combined marketing, design, video, and content creation experience.
"It's rewarding to receive recognition for the work you enjoy doing," said Managing Partner, Whitney Medoza. "It takes a team and ours has pulled together with inspiring ideas to connect in new ways. That's what technology and marketing are all about!"
COVID Response
With the onset of the pandemic, Liger knew the effects would hit heavy on small businesses. The team created the Local Love Campaign allowing the communityto support local businesses through nominations to the program. The Local Love Campaign resulted in four Atlanta small businesses each winning three months of free marketing services.
As the world shut down, Liger Partners also opened their virtual doors for daily Liger Office Hours, allowing anyone to jump online to ask tough marketing questions and get help to navigate through the pandemic.
2020 Awards
- Top 100 Marketing and Advertising Leaders. MADcon gives this prestigious award based on five criteria: industry impact, overall reach, spirit of innovation, future-readiness, and market demand.
- Atlanta Best & Brightest Companies to Work For. Based on employee surveys, the National Association for Business Resources (NABR) named Liger one of the top companies to work for in Atlanta. NABR celebrates companies that make better businesses, create richer lives, and build stronger communities as a whole.
- Top 101 National Best & Brightest Companies to Work For. Due to its innovative response during the COVID pandemic, Liger went on to be recognized as a top company to work for in the nation.
About Liger Partners
Liger Partners is a full-service marketing firm delivering everything from an engaging social presence to full, outside marketing solutions crafted to an organization's specific needs. Why the name Liger? Because, much like the creature featured in the movie Napoleon Dynamite, we're a bunch of marketing and operations experts bred for our skills in magic. …and our awesome dance moves and mad nunchuck skills aren't half bad either. Learn more at http://www.ligerpartners.com.
