NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TechSee, a global leader in Computer Vision AI-enabled visual assistance, today published the results of a U.S. study on consumer expectations of technical support and technician visits during the COVID-19 pandemic. The results indicate that while most still expect their providers to resolve service and equipment issues as quickly and effectively as before the pandemic (57 percent), the vast majority (75 percent) do not want technicians in or around their homes unless strictly necessary.
Furthermore, safety precautions are not simply expected but required; 60 percent said they would consider canceling a contract with a provider (telecom, cable, HVAC, and the likes) if safety measures such as personal protective equipment (PPE) and sanitization practices were not observed. Meanwhile, 61 percent expressed a clear preference for remote guidance in lieu of in-person technical support visits.
TechSee, which is currently partnered with Verizon, Vodafone, Sky, Virgin, Altice, Orange, and Liberty Global to bring remote visual assistance to tens of millions of customers, conducted the 1,000-person consumer poll to assess changing attitudes to customer service during the COVID-19 pandemic. It found that more than half now prefer troubleshooting and resolving issues on their own - sometimes with the help of a remote technician - while others leaned heavily toward visual support solutions.
"A shift away from costly and time-consuming technician dispatches was always inevitable," said Eitan Cohen, CEO of TechSee. "Consumers have long preferred the ease and convenience of visual assistance and self-service. But now we see that shift rapidly accelerating due to the current circumstances. Many companies – whether by law or for employee safety – either can't or won't put technicians in the field right now. And that seems to be the preferred stance by consumers."
The study also found:
- 20 percent of consumers would refuse a technician dispatch regardless of what safety measures were put in place.
- When a dispatch cannot be avoided, 68 percent of consumers expect a shorter-than-normal visit; 80 percent expect the technician to be supplied with proper PPE; 59 percent expect tools and vehicles to be regularly sanitized; and 75 percent expect the technician to strictly abide by the current social distancing recommendation of 6 feet.
- 67 percent of consumers prefer companies that are adapting quickly to current conditions and offering innovative remote support alternatives in lieu of face-to-face visits.
