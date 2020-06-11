TEL AVIV, Israel, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TechSee, the category leader in Intelligent Visual Assistance, has been recognized by TMC, winning a 21st Anniversary CRM Excellence Award presented by premier publication CUSTOMER magazine.
The company was chosen on the basis of its product's ability to expand the customer relationship to become all-encompassing, transforming the entire enterprise and customer lifecycle. Across different touchpoints, departments, and service delivery modes, TechSee was able to demonstrate clear value to clients which have expanded their use of visual engagement across different support channels.
The company's AI and AR-powered solution allows enterprises to deliver visual CX across contact centers, field services and self-service, to identify and resolve issues throughout the customer journey, from sales to installation, troubleshooting and maintenance. TechSee's customers widen the range of use cases they handle with visual assistance, enabling different departments to collaborate using a single visual platform to cut costs, enhance productivity, and reduce customer effort.
As part of their digital transformation strategies, TechSee enables enterprises to automate service processes using Computer Vision AI, training its systems to recognize devices and issues with over 98% accuracy, to provide real-time decision support to employees and visual self-service to customers.
"We're thrilled to be honored by the TMC judges with an award that represents further validation of the breadth of our vision and the constantly increasing value we deliver to our clients and their customers," said Eitan Cohen, Founder and CEO of TechSee. "Driven by our strategy of holistic and multi-experience customer engagement, I'm very glad to say that remote visual assistance is now a cornerstone of the CRM industry."
The TMC award comes shortly after TechSee won the Auggie award for "Best Use of AI," its inclusion in Fast Company's top ten list of the most innovative AR companies of 2020, and after the company collected Computing Magazine's prize for Most Innovative AI Solution at the AI & Machine Learning Awards.
About TechSee
TechSee revolutionizes the customer experience domain with the ﬁrst visual engagement solution powered by Computer Vision AI and Augmented Reality. It enables enterprises around the world to deliver better customer assistance, enhance service quality and reduce costs. TechSee is led by industry veterans with years of experience in mobile technologies, artiﬁcial intelligence and big data. The company is headquartered in Tel Aviv with oﬃces in New York, London, and Madrid.
For more information, visit www.techsee.me
About CUSTOMER
Since 1982, CUSTOMER magazine (formerly Customer Interaction Solutions) has been the voice of the call/contact center, CRM and teleservices industries. CUSTOMER has helped the industry germinate, grow, mature and prosper, and has served as the leading publication in helping these industries that have had such a positive impact on the world economy to continue to thrive. Through a combination of outstanding and cutting-edge original editorial, industry voices, in-depth lab reviews and the recognition of the innovative leaders in management and technology through our highly valued awards, CUSTOMER strives to continue to be the publication that holds the quality bar high for the industry. Please visit http://www.customer.tmcnet.com.
About TMC
Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet.
For more information about TMC, visit www.tmcnet.com.
