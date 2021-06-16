CAPE MAY, N.J., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TEDxCapeMay returns for its 10th season on October 24, at Cape May Convention Hall from 1:30 pm to 5:00 pm. The independently organized event, licensed by TED, features 10 outstanding presenters, performers, and TED Talks videos under the theme of "Body & Soul" followed by an open-bar reception right on the Atlantic Ocean.
Launched in 2011, TEDxCapeMay brings the region together to share a TED-like experience. To date, over 5 million people have viewed TEDxCapeMay talks. "TEDxCapeMay delivers ideas worth spreading in a place worth visiting," notes organizer Norris Clark.
Speakers at TEDxCapeMay include:
- Miri Ben-Ari: A Grammy winning violinist presents "How to unite the world with the sexiest instrument."
- Hazel Clark: The three-time Olympian asks "Is tough love true love?"
- Matt Hangen: The CEO of global water charity claims that "Charity won't end the global water crisis, empowerment will."
- Gloria Bonilla-Santiago: An educator offers advice about "Living your mission."
- Jared Curry: A successful young entrepreneur asks, "Is college old school."
- Kevin Snyder: A motivational speaker and social entrepreneur talks about "Giving pain a purpose."
- Amy Schmidt: This author and podcast host is "Myth-busting aging."
- Ken Kamen: This author and financial expert is "Rethinking personal finance for the digital age."
- Nicole Simonin: A health coach and trainer deals with "Dead Butt Syndrome."
- Tom Triumph: A consultant and author talks about "Creating yourself."
TEDxCapeMay sponsors include Exit Zero Publishing, One Trick Pony, Midnight Media Group, Congress Hall Hotel, Cape May Forum, Cape May Brewing Co., Damascus Bakeries, Chamber of Commerce of Greater Cape May, Allegra Marketing, Print and Mail, and Cape May MAC.
For more information about TEDxCapeMay, please visit TEDxCapeMay.com
About TEDx, x = independently organized event
In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TED Talks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection in a small group. These local, self-organized events are branded TEDx, where x = independently organized TED event. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized. (Subject to certain rules and regulations.)
About TED
TED is a nonprofit organization devoted to Ideas Worth Spreading, often in the form of short talks delivered by leading thinkers and doers. Many of these talks are given at TED conferences, intimate TED Salons and thousands of independently organized TEDx events around the world. Videos of these talks are made available, free, on TED.com and other platforms. Audio versions of TED Talks are published to TED Talks Daily, available on all podcast platforms.
TED's open and free initiatives for spreading ideas include TED.com, where new TED Talk videos are posted daily; TEDx, which licenses thousands of individuals and groups to host local, self-organized TED-style events around the world; the TED Fellows program, which selects innovators from around the globe to amplify the impact of their remarkable projects and activities; The Audacious Project, which surfaces and funds critical ideas that have the potential to impact millions of lives; TED Translators, which crowdsources the subtitling of TED Talks so that big ideas can spread across languages and borders; and the educational initiative TED-Ed. TED also offers TED@Work, a program that reimagines TED Talks for workplace learning. TED also has a growing library of original podcasts, including The TED Interview with Chris Anderson, WorkLife with Adam Grant, Pindrop and TEDxSHORTS.
Follow TED on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and on LinkedIn.
CONTACT
Norris Clark
609-425-1325
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tedxcapemay-returns-for-10th-season-with-body--soul-301313992.html
SOURCE TEDxCapeMay