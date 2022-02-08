FREDERICK, Md., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Experience the graceful beauty and thundering beats of percussive Irish dance when the Teelin Irish Dance Company bring their show Celtic Journey to the Weinberg Center for the Arts in Frederick, Maryland on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 7:00 PM.
Tickets start at $25 and may be purchased online at WeinbergCenter.org, by calling the box office at 301-600-2828, or in person at 20 West Patrick Street. Discounts are available for students, children, military, and seniors.
Based in Columbia, Maryland, the Teelin Irish Dance Company has graced stages locally, nationally, and internationally since 2001 enthralling audiences with their award-winning choreography and world-class Irish step dancers. Teelin Irish Dance Company is well known for its original productions of feature-length stage shows: "Portraits of Ireland" (2006-2011), "Step Dance" (2012-2013), "Sláinte" (2014), and "Celtic Storm" (2016-2019). The Company's innovative style fuses traditional Irish step dance with contemporary dance and is the reason Director Maureen Berry won the 2009 Individual Artist award for Choreography from the Maryland State Arts Council (MSAC) and the 2016 Howie Award from the Howard County Arts Council. The Teelin Irish Dance Company has performed at The Kennedy Center, Lyric Opera House, Meyerhoff, Carroll Arts Center, Turning Stone Resort and Casino in New York, and Jacobs Pillow. They have also performed alongside many other artists including The Young Irelanders, Cherish the Ladies, Gaelic Storm, and Eileen Ivers.
For your convenience below is a link to video and images of the artists.
https://teelin.com/TIDC/videos/
A complete listing of artists and performers scheduled for the 2021-2022 season can be found at WeinbergCenter.org.
ABOUT THE WEINBERG CENTER FOR THE ARTS
The Weinberg Center for the Arts is one of the region's premier performing arts presenters, offering film, music, dance, theater, and family-focused programming. Located in the historic Tivoli movie theater in downtown Frederick Maryland, the Weinberg Center strives to ensure that the arts remain accessible and affordable to local and regional audiences alike. Weinberg Center events are made possible with major support from the City of Frederick, the Maryland State Arts Council, Plamondon Hospitality Partners, and other corporate and individual donors.
Media Contact
Barbara Hiller, Weinberg Center for the Arts, 301-600-2868, bhiller@cityoffrederickmd.gov
SOURCE Weinberg Center for the Arts