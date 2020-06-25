DUBLIN, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Television Station Markets 2020-2030: COVID-19 Implications and Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global television station market is expected to grow from $127.62 billion in 2019 to $143.17 billion. Due to the global pandemic of coronavirus infection, the market for television station is expected to see significant demand in 2020 as consumers ramp up media consumption to stay informed as well as to spend time during home quarantine. The market is expected to stabilize at a compound annual growth rate of 6.9% and reach $158.42 billion by 2023.
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider television station market, and compares it with other markets.
Increasing demand for high-definition content and advertisement is the key factor driving the growth of the global television station market. Demand for high-quality OTT-TVs such as HBO Go and others is growing as customers choose high-quality videos and content. Besides this, businesses concentrate on raising sales by ads as television is the most influential outlet for targeting a wider audience and future clients. According to the latest figures from the Regular Media Survey, television advertisement sales rose 7.1% in January 2018. One of the innovative firms, iSpot, is placing a TV banner in another domain: the potential to target and monitor advertiser-defined audience segments across the TV ecosystem as a whole. Therefore, the Increasing demand for high definition content and advertisement is expected to drive the growth of the television station market.
The lack of unified broadcasting and content regulations is a key factor hampering the growth of the television station market. Indian television broadcasters are to bring the Indian Telecom Regulatory Authority (TRAI) to litigation for repeated adjustments and abuse of techniques in its updated regulatory policy. TRAI reduced the discount on bouquets on TV channels to 33%, while also lowering the overall retail price (MRP) of channels in those bouquets to Rs 12 from Rs 19. Broadcasters argue that there is no sound foundation for TRAI's argument that so-called a subscription service rates are intangible because of the bouquet discounts. Only the representative of Viacom18 met with officials at TRAI but they are not happy with the new rules. TRAI had announced the prices would be determined by market forces, but even in 2020, TRAI's reported position is nowhere in perspective. Therefore, the frequent changes in TRAI have created regulatory uncertainty among stakeholders and have adversely impacted the television station market growth.
The emergence of newer technologies is a key trend in television station market. ATSC 3.0 is the latest edition of the Advanced Television Systems Committee Guidelines, which specifies precisely how TV signals are transmitted and interpreted. ATSC 3.0's key benefit is picture quality, including high dynamic range (HDR), wide colour gamut (WCG), and high frame rate (HFR). In addition to the image and audio enhancements, ATSC 3.0 also helps you to watch video transmitted on handheld devices such as phones and tablets as well as in cars. Samsung revealed it would support ATSC 3.0 in 13 of its 8 K TVs by 2020, while LG will follow the standard in six of its OLED sets. In 2020, a company called BitRouter has developed an ATSC 3.0 set-top box that can connect to TVs via HDMI.
The global television station market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. North America was the largest region in the television station market in 2019.
Major players in the television station market are A&E Television Networks, AT&T, Inc., British Broadcasting Corporation, CBS Interactive, Comcast Corporation, Channel Four Television Corporation, CenturyLink, Inc., 21st Century Fox, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, and RTL Group.
Report Scope
- The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.
- The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its growth.
- Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.
- The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.
- Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.
- The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.
- The television station market section of the report gives context. It compares the television station market with other segments of the television station market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, television station indicators comparison.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Television Station Market Characteristics
3. Television Station Market Size And Growth
3.1. Global Television Station Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion
3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
3.1.2. Restraints On The Market
3.2. Global Television Station Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
3.2.2. Restraints On the Market
4. Television Station Market Segmentation
4.1. Global Television Station Market, Segmentation By Broadcaster Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
- Public
- Commercial
4.2. Global Television Station Market, Segmentation By Platform, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
- Digital Terrestrial Broadcast
- Satellite Broadcast
- Cable Television Broadcasting Services
- Internet Protocol Television (IPTV)
- Over-the-top Television (OTT)
5. Television Station Market Regional And Country Analysis
5.1. Global Television Station Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5.2. Global Television Station Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
Companies Mentioned
- A&E Television Networks
- AT&T, Inc.
- British Broadcasting Corporation
- CBS Interactive
- Comcast Corporation
- Channel Four Television Corporation
- CenturyLink, Inc.
- 21st Century Fox
- Canadian Broadcasting Corporation
- RTL Group
- Viacom International, Inc.
- CANAL+ GROUP
- Heartland Media
- Time Warner, Inc.
- Tivo Corporation
- Fox Corporation
- Liberty Media Corporation
- TEGNA Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sem6o5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716