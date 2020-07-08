Tellius Launches Guided Insights On-Demand to Shatter the Cost and Accessibility Barrier

RESTON, Va., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tellius, the Guided Insights platform, today announced the availability of Tellius On-Demand, the first and only on-demand SaaS application for business users and analytics teams to quickly understand 'what' is driving business performance and uncover the reasons 'why' metrics change in their data with machine learning automation. Built from the ground up for dynamic elasticity, Tellius On-Demand lowers the cost of modern, enterprise grade data analytics as much as 70% compared to legacy analytics and visualization tools. Organizations pay only for what they use, and no longer have a barrier to analyzing all their data.
Businesses that want to be able to get answers from all their data and enable widespread adoption of insights across their organization have long suffered with the limitations of traditional analytics and visualization tools. Analyzing data with spreadsheets and visualization tools relies entirely on manual 'slicing-and-dicing' of data that takes time and produces incomplete results. Advanced tools that can process large amounts of data require users to pay a high upfront cost to deploy dedicated resources to meet worst-case scenarios for maximum usage of compute and storage, even when they sit unused for long periods of time.
Tellius On-Demand removes the technical and cost barriers for organizations of any size to:
- Analyze all their business data by utilizing machine learning algorithms that evaluate every possible combination of data points to automatically surface actionable insights and allow users to interactively explore data by asking questions in natural language
- Scale elastically when needed by automatically enabling resources at the time they are required, without technical expertise to scale up or down
- Pay only for what they use with a consumption based pricing model that charges customers for data processing and compute power actually used
- Get started for free by signing up at www.tellius.com where no upfront payment is required to connect to data sources, analyze data at scale, and share insights with others
"Legacy analytics and their 'cloudified' scale are dead," said Ajay Khanna, Founder and CEO of Tellius. "Billions of dollars have been wasted on traditional analytics applications that do not scale as efficiently or as easily as Tellius On-Demand. Modern data analysis driven by machine learning and AI requires a completely new architecture built from the ground up that enables organizations to get answers from all their data using automated analysis techniques without worrying about resource capacities or operational scale up and scale down."
Tellius Guided Insights provides a unique, modern, and intelligent way for organizations to break free from traditional analytical approaches. While dashboards remain the standard way to monitor operational metrics, they do not fill the need for business users to ask ad hoc questions and perform data analysis. Data science automation tools can help build machine learning models quickly but require advanced technical teams to be effective. Only Tellius combines the capabilities necessary for business users, data analysts, and data professionals with a smarter way to get 10x faster insights from their data:
- Auto-Insights - instantly learn 'what' is driving business performance and the reasons 'why' metrics are changing by automatically analyzing billions of data points across multiple sources to generate segment, anomaly, comparison, and trend insights
- Guided Search - ask questions about their data using a Google-like natural language interface to explore and visualize data without writing code
- Elastic Scaling - dynamically adjusts infrastructure resources based on changing workloads so customers don't need to invest in dedicated resources that are under utilized
Tellius On-Demand, a complete self-service offering, is available now. Customers can sign-up for their account at the Tellius website. New users will receive a free trial that includes $500 value in complimentary usage credits. Start a free trial of Tellius On-Demand at https://www.tellius.com/ .
About Tellius
Tellius is leading the era of intelligent analytics with a Guided Insights platform powered by machine learning so anyone can ask questions in natural language and discover hidden insights from data at scale. Created by a team with deep expertise in big data analytics and automated intelligence, Tellius accelerates data-driven insight and decision making for companies in many industries such as pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, and financial services. Connect with us at LinkedIn, Twitter, or visit https://www.tellius.com.
