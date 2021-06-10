ATLANTA, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As summer is heating up, Tello Mobile is launching a new promo, proposing steaming savings for the upcoming 6 months. All new and existing customers who open a new line get 25% off any phone plan for the first 6 months of using Tello. Beginning June 10 and only for a limited time, customers can choose any GB/mins/texts combination they fancy and get a 25% discount.

Summer days seem brighter with lower bills

Vacation season is here! As America gets set for summertime travel, summer camps, summer concerts (hopefully) and more fun in the summer sun, everyone should be able to enjoy these things, without worrying about the phone bills. That makes "now" the perfect moment for people to switch to Tello Mobile. With this offer, once again, Tello stands by its promise: offering huge financial breaks from the carriers' higher and higher wireless prices.

This is how the phone bill will look like in the next 6 months for those who choose to switch to Tello:

$6/mo for the Unlimited talk & text, and $8 going forward

$7.5/mo for the Unlimited talk & text + 1 GB, and $10 going forward

$10.5/mo for the Unlimited talk & text + 2 GB, and $14 going forward

$14.3/mo for the Unlimited talk & text + 4 GB, and $19 going forward

$18/mo for the Unlimited talk & text + 6 GB, and $24 going forward

$21.8/mo for the Unlimited talk & text + 8 GB, and $29 going forward

$29.3/mo for the Unlimited everything, and $39 going forward

Extra benefits all summer long and beyond

Besides the "hard to say no to" offer, Tello Mobile welcomes new customers with flexibility and easy porting process. Joining Tello comes with:

Unlimited text

Free international calls to more than 60 destinations

Free mobile hotspot

4G/5G LTE

Free standard shipping

No contract

No extra fees

Easy, online activation

24/7 Human Customer Support, should you need any help

Also, Tello boasts an incredible customer support team available 24/7, ready to answer any question and to solve any issue. No wonder this MVNO is rated as 'Excellent' on Trustpilot, a popular review website getting roughly 500,000 genuine testimonials about thousands of businesses each month. On Trustpilot, Tello has a 4.6 rating out of 5.

About Tello

Tello, a mobile carrier launched in 2016 caters to a variety of needs, whether that's a lot of data or a simple plan with a smidgen of MB. The "no fees whatsoever" policy, the flexible plans, and the outstanding 24/7 customer support made Tello the only wireless carrier on the US MVNO market rated as 'Excellent', as a result of over 7,000 unbiased customer reviews on Trustpilot. Tello.com is a KeepCalling brand, a global telecommunications company registered in 2002 in the USA. KeepCalling was listed by Inc 5000 as one of the fastest-growing companies in the USA for 5 consecutive years.

