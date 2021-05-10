ATLANTA, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 5 years ago, Tello Mobile flipped the script on traditional wireless. Instead of asking people to spend more on their telecom services, Tello came up with just the opposite: cutting back on phone bills and paying for what people are actually consuming. Quite an unusual proposition for mobile operators that are usually trying to persuade their customers to spend more and sometimes settle for less when it comes to benefits. The 5-year anniversary offer keeps the same unconventional tone.
Buy one month, get one for free
On their anniversary, besides saying Thank you to all the customers who chose them during these 5 years, Tello Mobile says Welcome to new ones with an irresistible offer.
Starting May 10 until May 31, all new customers who join Tello or existing customers opening a new line can subscribe to a plan, pay for the first month, and get the second month free, no matter the plan they choose. And since it's an anniversary blast, the mobile operator throws in a free SIM and $50 OFF selected phones.
Tello just wants to have fun
Tello turns only 5, so no alcohol or late-night party, but they do know how to make their guests feel good, when they look at the prospect of a free month, with no need to worry about the phone bill. Talking about phone bills, this is how tiny they are, Tello offering flexible pay as you go plans from $5 to $39, such as:
Unlimited talk & text for only $8/month
Unlimited talk & text + 1GB for $10/month
Unlimited talk & text + 2GB for $14/month
Unlimited talk & text + 4GB for $19/month
Unlimited talk & text + 6GB for $24/month
Unlimited talk & text + 8GB for $29/month
Unlimited everything for $39/month, and many other combinations in between
In order to join Tello and benefit from this deal, people need an unlocked GSM device compatible with Tello and they will get a free SIM to start the process.
Instead of confetti, here are some extra benefits
Tello Mobile's flexibility and easy porting process are already well-known, just like the fact that they are the only wireless carrier rated as 'Excellent', as a result of more than 7k unbiased reviews from its customers on Trustpilot, a famous review website.
Free hotspot - customers can turn their smartphone into a hotspot with free tethering, being able to share their data plan balance free of charge with other devices or with their friends.
Minutes can be used for calls to the US, Canada, Mexico, China & Romania, and every plan option comes with free unlimited text, even data-only plans.
Absolutely no fees
Family plans: multiple lines management under one account, no additional fees per line
Cell phone plans can be upgraded, downgraded, or renewed at any time, for no charge at all. The "no fees whatsoever" policy, outstanding 24/7 customer service & free calls to Canada, Mexico & China included in any plan make Tello stand out from other MVNOs.
About Tello
Tello, a mobile carrier launched in 2016 caters to a variety of needs, whether that's a lot of data or a simple plan with a smidgen of MB. The "no fees whatsoever" policy, the flexible plans, and the outstanding 24/7 customer support made Tello the only wireless carrier on the US MVNO market rated as 'Excellent', as a result of over 7,000 unbiased customer reviews on Trustpilot. Tello.com is a KeepCalling brand, a global telecommunications company registered in 2002 in the USA. KeepCalling was listed by Inc 5000 as one of the fastest-growing companies in the USA for 5 consecutive years.
Media Contact
Ecaterina Ilis Lia, Tello Mobile, +1678 528 0398 x 3040, pr@tello.com
SOURCE Tello Mobile