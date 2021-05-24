MEADVILLE, Pa., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Ms. Understood": a heartfelt tale of life lived. "Ms. Understood" is the creation of published author Tempest Burks Golden, a loving wife and mother who previously toured Japan through sports, singing, and ministry.
Tempest shares, "Have you ever been misunderstood? People judge you before they even know. Judging you based off your outer appearance, and never wanting to take a chance to get to know you, the inner you. Has different traumas from your past, defined you or shaped you and caused you to look at situations differently; or caused you to carry yourself a certain way? Have you ever felt like an oddball or an outcast? Or like you just don't fit in? Well if that's how you've ever felt, this book is for you. In life you may have been or may even still be misunderstood, that is not your fault, or anything you've done. Not everyone may be able to know you or even understand your story. Don't allow what you've done or what has been done to you, to define you or your future. You are not your past and you do not have to be what people call you, but who God has designed you to be. Don't allow people to label you or you to even label yourself. This book will help you to be able to recognize how we can label ourselves and allow our past and our own choices, to define us, and how once you forgive yourself and heal from your past, that's when new life and wholeness can begin. Remember "Death and life are in the power of the tongue" - Proverbs 18:21 NKJV. Your words are powerful. Speak life into your situation. Speak peace in your life. Speak positive over your circumstance and your situation, and don't allow anyone to have the power to speak over you and define you. You have more to gain, that's what you're holding on too. Let the past go and move forward towards your future."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tempest Burks Golden's new book is a moving narrative of growth and healing.
Inviting readers into some of the hardest, most private moments of one's life, Tempest hopes to inspire readers to keep looking forward and not let the past define them.
View a synopsis of "Ms. Understood" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Ms. Understood" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Ms. Understood," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing