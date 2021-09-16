NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 19th & Park, New York City's sought after creative marketing agency and production company, that brings ideas to life through video, social and experiential content and production creation, will be represented by New York-based firm, Tene Nicole Marketing and Public Relations.
Founded and led by a dynamic African-American female duo Whitney Headen and Tahira White, 19th & Park provides a 360-degree multimedia branding experience with content, live activations, and cross-platform integration strategies. It has been featured in Forbes and ESSENCE, and has employed over 1,000 independent contractors nationally. The company is the Creative Advertising Award winner of LeBook's 2021 Digital North America Connections Awards.
The company's theme, "where innovation and creativity collide," has been attributed to the success of its dynamic. diverse roster of clients including Unilever, BET, Pyer Moss, Lyft, L'Oreal, Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon, Nike, and Glossier among others. With a dual sided business model, the team is able to support a brand's marketing goals for ideation all the way through production execution.
Highlights of the company's portfolio of projects include:
- Conceptualized, developed and produced web series starring CHASE spokesperson Kevin Hart as a financial coach seeking out different types of underbanked individuals to get them into "financial shape."
- Teamed with New Balance to celebrate female athletes around the world. Tapping into a "women first" strategy, the team conceptualized and produced ten (10) remote shoots across the globe to bring awareness to the work these trailblazing women are doing while channeling their voices in the world of sports.
- Partnered with Beats By Dre Black Futures Lab to show young directors from HBCUs the ropes of making branded content from developing treatments and scripts all the way through post production and final delivery. Balancing mentorship and collaboration, our team works hand-in-hand with each creator to bring their stories to life and distributed across all Beats channels.
- Serves as the agency of record to Facebook overseeing the creative strategy and production execution of their newest platform We The Culture, cultivated to create a dedicated space for amplifying the voice + work of Black creators. The team has worked on programming for Women's History Month, Juneteenth, Pride, and is now working through an execution for Black Business Month all used to highlight and champion the voices and work of black creators across the platform
"Our goal is to develop programs that resonate with cross-cultural, cross-generational audiences while leaving a lasting impact top of mind. We pride ourselves on the power of storytelling and highlighting the richness in diversity of thought in creativity. We're not the agency you come to for a cookie cutter idea or lackluster execution -- we're who you come to when you want to make a statement."
-Whitney Headen, Chief Executive Officer, 19th & Park
For more details about the company, visit https://www.19parkinc.com
ABOUT 19TH & PARK
19th and Park is a creative extension for those looking to achieve their marketing and production goals from the bottom up. Serving as a brand's in-house partner, our skills span from concept to execution including but not limited to creative development, digital marketing strategy, media strategy, talent procurement, content and event production. Set up specifically to service the gig community, our company employs over 1,000 independent contractors each year with category-specific skills and experience. As a multi-ethnic company, we know what it means to break through the status quo and rethink the norm. Our team has a unique ability to create experiences that are integrated, seamless, and memorable. Working hand in hand with companies like Coca-Cola, Nike, L'Oreal, Lyft, Coach, Pyer Moss and more, our creative and operations team will ensure a productive and collaborative process to provide top notch marketing solutions.
ABOUT TENÉ NÍCOLE
Tené Nícole, Marketing, and Public Relations is a boutique one-stop full-service marketing and public relations firm located in New Jersey. The firm maximizes its clients' exposure via an extensive network of contacts in support of their campaigns, events, goals, and initiatives. The firm delivers industry-leading media campaigns to the doorsteps of its clientele while doing its part to help create memorable experiences. Tené Nícole is a leader in its class because of its distinctive, strategic, and diverse public relations model that creates opportunities and results for its clients.
