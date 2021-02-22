BUENA PARK, Calif., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Yamaha has named 10 distinguished colleges and universities to its inaugural Yamaha Institution of Excellence program, recognizing extraordinary commitment to innovation in the study of music.
This year's recipients, chosen from outstanding schools across the country, are:
- Auburn University
- Berklee College of Music
- Eastman School of Music, University of Rochester
- Southeast Missouri State University - Holland College of Arts and Media
- SUNY Potsdam's Crane School of Music
- The New School - The College of Performing Arts
- University of Alabama in Huntsville
- University of Kentucky School of Music
- University of North Texas
- University of Southern California - Thornton School of Music
The Yamaha Institutions of Excellence were chosen for their dedication to providing unique and challenging experiences to music students through diversity of thought and curriculum. They are also recognized for exposing students to a wider variety of voices and opportunities and preparing them for the modern world of music.
"Each Institution of Excellence was selected for its extraordinary effort to prepare and equip modern music students in unique and meaningful ways," said Dan Rodowicz, senior director, Institutional Sales, Yamaha. "For more than a century, Yamaha has focused on defining and elevating the quality of musical performance. This program demonstrates our commitment to finding, celebrating and collaborating with institutions who share our vision for music's crucial role in society."
According to Rodowicz, the Institution of Excellence program tailors that collaboration to each honoree's unique mission, and the designation unlocks benefits for the institution, its faculty and its students. Each year new Institutions will be selected for recognition and added to the roster.
"These schools rise to the level of exceptional academic leadership that first inspired Yamaha to introduce this vital program and we are eager to join with them in a shared mission," Rodowicz added. "Yamaha is committed to working with these schools in substantive ways for the long-term growth and benefit of their music students and faculty."
For more information about Yamaha Institutional Solutions, please visit http://www.yamahaisg.com
