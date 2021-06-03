MEADVILLE, Pa., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My Farm Show Adventure": an enjoyable children's tale. "My Farm Show Adventure" is the creation of published author, Ashley Marie.
An excerpt from the book shares, "My Farm Show Adventure is about a child's first experience at a fair where they see farm animals for the first time. Each page introduces a new animal and the sound the animal makes.
With each page, a child can be introduced to how farm animals look and sound. It is written in an almost musical rhythm to enhance their connection to the animal and their sound."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ashley Marie's new book provides readers with an opportunity to learn familiar animals and the sounds they produce. At ten years old, Ashley Marie provides other children with an educational read that is filled with fun.
Pairing a singsong writing style with darling illustrated scenes, Ashley Marie welcomes little ones to join in this innocent adventure to the county fair.
View a synopsis of "My Farm Show Adventure" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "My Farm Show Adventure" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "My Farm Show Adventure", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
