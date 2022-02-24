MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Spilled Ink on Wood": a potent arrangement of inspired verse. "Spilled Ink on Wood" is the creation of published author Terence Jones I.
Jones shares, "Spilled Ink on Wood is a positive summation of words birthed from an environment that had not been friendly. This book is an attempt to provide good news albeit from deep within life's gravel of negativity. The work within the pages of this book is sealed in hope regardless of the situation in which you've chosen to enter or the one that fell upon you. And in this hope, there lies love. Spilled Ink on Wood is a book about love and some of love's possibilities."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Terence Jones I's new book is an enjoyable and reflective collection of poetic writings.
Jones provides an emotionally charged work that will pull at the heartstrings and inspire the soul.
Consumers can purchase "Spilled Ink on Wood" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Spilled Ink on Wood," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing