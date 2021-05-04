AUSTIN, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ternPaks, creators of curated kids travel accessories that reduce screen time and entertain children, today announced their official launch. The company encourages both kids and their families to "inspire & wander" by delivering high quality products that streamline and ease the stress of family travel. The travel-themed products such as art folios and dry erase mazes are practical, engaging and offer unstructured play while fostering creativity.
According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, children and teens spend 7.5 hours, on average, in front of a screen for entertainment, daily. Pediatricians warn that it's important to balance screen time with other healthy behaviors such as books and activities. Additionally, the pandemic has seen more families choose domestic road trips as their vacations of choice - meaning more time in the backseat for their children. ternPaks products are comprised of children's activities and toys designed specifically for family travel.
These innovative products are aimed at children aged 5 to 10 years old during car, train or airplane rides. Their signature product - the complete ternPaks - are backpacks filled for short and long trips. Magnetic pads and cubes for STEM play, art and doodling materials, reusable dry erase mazes, and a journey journal that includes a bedtime story and space for kids to reflect on their own experiences. These are also available for individual purchase.
"The reality is traveling with children is hard. Structure helps to offset the chaos of it all: the early mornings, the long car rides, the uncomfortable seats, waiting at a restaurant, the monotony of 'are we there yet?'" says LaToya Allison, CEO, ternPaks. "Our goal at ternPaks is to provide parents with highly curated options that allow children to disconnect from their electronic devices, so that they may reconnect and engage with themselves, their family, and their surroundings. Whether it's a holiday, or an everyday outing, we have options for everyone."
Founders LaToya Allison and Mariana Güereque created ternPaks as they found themselves spending an inordinate amount of time choosing activities and products for their own children while traveling. As both were constantly asked by other parents about the things their kids were using, they came up with the idea for ternPaks. Both believe that unplugging from the screen, creates opportunities for children to connect within themselves, their surroundings, and with their families. Offering more than entertainment, the merchandise encourages kids to reflect on their travel experience in the moment.
"We started this journey out of a tangible problem we personally faced while traveling: How to fill those in-between moments without constantly reaching out for an electronic device," said Güereque. "We realized we had been independently curating products, investing considerable money, time and effort to fill this real need, and we desperately longed for an easier solution. When we couldn't find it, we set out to create one ourselves."
The products are durable in all seasons and built to last. Before launching, samples were sent across the country for kids ages 3 to 9 to test. The pandemic provided a captive test audience and only the most engaging products made the cut. Continually testing new products to add to the line up, they are working on a "mommy and me hat" for the summer.
ternPaks has recently partnered with children's clothes and decor boutique, Maisonette, to carry their bundles and add-ons. Everything ternPaks has to offer is also priced competitively and of the highest quality.
Travel offers a distinct education for adults and children alike. Perhaps the most important takeaway is that the journey is as important and enjoyable as the destination itself.
