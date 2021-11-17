PORT COQUITLAM, British Columbia, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tero Consulting Ltd., a leader in maintenance and asset management for more than 40 years, today announced its Azzier mobile work order application is a finalist for Plant Engineering magazine's Product of the Year. It was one of only seven products in the Asset Management category to be chosen for this honor.
"Although we have always had a mobile product, when we launched the Azzier Android and IOS apps, we knew we had something special," said Tero President and CEO Mark Sherling about the announcement. "Since then, these apps have proven their merit, directly supporting our clients' efforts to achieve process excellence in a variety of industries, from manufacturing to oil and gas, forestry and beyond."
Tero's Azzier mobile work order application empowers users to, track and manage assets and their maintenance routines directly from their mobile devices. Purpose-built for ease of use with rich functionality, all features were designed to provide practical mobile support for plant workers and their management while driving better intelligence and reporting. The mobile app is completely device agnostic, working on iOS or Android, phone or tablet. Now you truly can do your work orders anywhere you can use a phone. The solution set fully supports protocols put in place by today's asset intensive companies, allowing daily operations via remote and touchless access when necessary.
Plant Engineering announced the finalists on November 1, 2021, at which time subscribers could commence voting at http://www.plantengineering.com/poy. (The ballot closes March 11, 2022.) Azzier will be listed as a finalist in the November/December issue of Plant Engineering, and winners will be announced on April 25, 2022, and listed in the May/June 2022 issue of Plant Engineering magazine.
About Tero Consulting, Ltd.
Tero Consulting, Ltd. has been successfully developing and implementing the most advanced CMMS solutions for our clients since 1979. Today, its premier offering is Azzier, a powerful web-based CMMS available as a fully hosted Software as a Service (SaaS) solution. Over the decades, the tools and technology have evolved significantly, but the firm's core focus of excellent service, uncompromising support and complete client satisfaction have remained. Meeting clients' short and long-term goals has always been our top priority, which has helped us maintain outstanding longevity with our clients. For more information, visit https://azzier.com/
Media Contact
Malinda Lackey, Michael Mackenzie Communications, 4044451842, malindal@michaelmackenzie.com
SOURCE Tero Consulting, Ltd.