SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Terra releases a short documentary on the evolution of its global, stablecoin economy with audio and visual clues hidden in the video for twenty-four savvy viewers to piece together for the chance of winning an NFT. There will be one grand prize winner who will be awarded with a $5K-valued 1-1 NFT. There will also be twenty-four first prize winners of NFTs endowed with a special, to-be-announced utility within the Terra ecosystem.
Do Kwon, Co-Founder and CEO of Terraform Labs (TFL), the group behind Terra, shared, "Creating a decentralized money that also enables developers to build new applications within that ecosystem is the holy grail of cryptocurrency. We are incredibly excited to celebrate Terra's journey of achieving that mission with this newly-released short documentary. We also thought it would be fun to reward viewers with the possibility of winning NFTs, if they can piece together the clues. This gamified film is just one example of what is possible because of blockchain technology."
To watch the documentary and solve clues to win NFTs, visit: https://www.terrahunters.com/
About Terra
Terra is an application-specific blockchain built on the Cosmos SDK and Tendermint consensus. The Terra protocol deploys a suite of algorithmic, fiat-pegged stablecoins underpinning a thriving DeFi ecosystem like Anchor, CHAI, and Mirror Protocol. LUNA, the native staking and governance asset of Terra, absorbs the short-term volatility of Terra's stablecoins, with Terra's stablecoin (e.g., UST) demand a function of demand for Terra's DeFi ecosystem -- accruing value to LUNA via seigniorage.
