SAN DIEGO, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Disappointments and loss are part of life. How we deal with them determines whether we are victims or thrivers. During this program, Kimberlee Centera relates personal experiences of loss, betrayal, and financial instability, and how her dedication to her values proved to be the key to her success.
"In producing a show about resilience, I wanted a guest whose life experience would uplift and inspire our listeners," remarked Paula Shaw, host of Change It Up! Radio. "Kimberlee Centera's authenticity, vulnerability and triumph over adversity beautifully illustrate the power of resilience. She is a remarkable role model for women."
"Resilience is an essential characteristic of high-performing leaders," notes Kimberlee Centera. "Resilient leaders possess an adaptive mindset that allows them to navigate change more successfully. They build resilient teams from a foundation of trust, accountability, and agility. Leaders who are resilient and are able to positively influence those around them, experience significantly better outcomes," she added.
Kimberlee Centera is a pioneer in the renewable energy industry. She is one of the only female CEOs of a utility scale renewable energy consulting practice. A recognized risk management expert, leading industry stakeholders rely on her to ensure the smooth closing of transactions on complex high-value projects.
An enthusiastic champion of women, she understands that women face many barriers to job retention and career advancement. Frequently, they carry the burden of balancing both work and family. Having experienced these challenges in her life, she encourages and mentors' women from around the world, by offering them actionable skills that help them to articulate their value, so that they can confidently negotiate raises and promotions.
The program will be available on all major platforms on November 24th, 2021. To listen, click on this link: https://www.changeitupradio.com/theshow/
About TerraPro Solutions:
TerraPro Solutions, a leading risk mitigation renewable energy project development consultancy has generated over 12 GWs in Solar, Wind, and Energy Storage. With a total financed value of over $6 billion, it is the top development consultancy in the renewables market. TerraPro Solutions provides high-level expertise in the development and implementation of renewable energy projects. Services include site feasibility and land acquisition, due diligence for investment and financing, and construction, compliance and post-construction operations.
TerraPro Solutions' risk management process includes in-depth risk reviews and comprehensive analysis as well as training and coaching that empowers project team members to make informed decisions about risk management. For more information contact Annemarie Osborne 949-237-2906 aosborne@terraprosolutions.com or visit http://www.terraprosolutions.com
About Change It Up! Radio:
The show features guests who offer tools and strategies to navigate change and disruption more smoothly, while learning valuable life lessons along the way. The show features experts in the fields of science, health wellness, personal growth, spirituality, lifestyle, and finance. Host Paula Shaw is an author, speaker, life transition coach and a founding member of the internationally recognized Association for Comprehensive Energy Psychology. She developed Conscious Healing and Repatterning Therapy (CHART), which identifies and helps to quickly clear energetic blocks to healing. For more information please visit: http://www.changeitupradio.com/theshow/
