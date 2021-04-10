DALLAS, April 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. Magazine revealed that Texas Tax Protest is ranked No. 129 on its second annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Texas list. When considering the Real Estate industry as a subset of this Regional list, Texas Tax Protest ranked among the Top 10 fastest-growing private companies in the state.
Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Texas economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.
"We are absolutely ecstatic about our growth over these past couple years thanks to our forward-thinking, dedicated team. We are honored to be part of such an elite list of like-minded companies, and we're optimistic about the future of Texas Tax Protest." - Nicholas Olenec, Founder & CEO Texas Tax Protest.
The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in Texas. Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Texas list employed more than 44,000 people. Companies based in the largest metro areas—Dallas, Houston, and Austin—brought in the highest revenue overall. Between 2017 and 2019, these 250 private companies had a median growth rate of 107 percent and, in 2019 alone, they employed nearly 18,000 people and added more than $9 billion to the Texas economy.
"This list proves the power of companies in Texas no matter the industry," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay."
Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Texas List, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at the following link: https://www.inc.com/inc5000/regionals/texas.
More About Texas Tax Protest
Texas Tax Protest provides comprehensive property tax appeal representation and advisory service for individual and institutional investors in Texas. Their goal is to make the property tax protest process easy for both residential and commercial property owners. TTP's proprietary software analyzes millions of property data records so that their team can build the most compelling cases for property tax reductions. TTP revenue is built around a risk-free or success-based model, meaning fees are directly based on the savings achieved for clients. If there are no savings, there is no fee!
Many of TTP's employees are certified real estate agents, investors, and are all located in Texas. To learn more about Texas Tax Protest and how they help clients save money on property taxes visit: texastaxprotest.com.
