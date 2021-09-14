NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Texere Publishing Limited has launched a new online media center, which showcases its extensive range of creative services and advertising products.
Located on the Texere Publishing website under "Advertising & Services," the new media center will become an essential resource for existing and prospective clients, bringing together details of the full range of products and services offered by Texere – from magazine and print advertising opportunities to customized, integrated, multi-channel campaigns. Texere fully understands the importance of being able to readily access the right information and is confident that clients will find the new media center invaluable.
The media center replaces Texere's traditional media kits and provides an up-to-date platform for its growing brand and product portfolios. The center also feeds into Texere's ongoing drive toward "digital first," which commenced in 2019 with the launch of new websites for all of its brands.
"The introduction of our media center means that our business can be more reactive than ever – both to the changing demands of our partners and the shifting sands of modern media," said Richard Hodson, Commercial Director at Texere Publishing. "The media center is the new home for our expanding product and brand portfolio, acting as a single – and, crucially, up-to-date – destination for our international client base. We very much look forward to feedback from new and existing customers alike."
To coincide with the launch of its media center, Texere will also introduce a monthly marketing newsletter. Freely-available to all, the newsletter will include expert insights from and for marketers on the latest industry trends, opportunities and advances.
We welcome you to visit the new media center here.
About Texere Publishing
At Texere Publishing, we deliver compelling, behind the scenes stories that matter in the life sciences and medicine. Our unrivaled access to key opinion leaders, influencers, scientists, and doctors who are making a difference allows us to connect our readers to the pulse of their fields. Founded in 2012, we have expanded our editorial beat to the world with our presence in the US, Canada, and the UK. Visionary. Innovative. Fearless. Join us on our journey to cover the stories that matter to you.
Publishers of The Analytical Scientist, The Cannabis Scientist, The Medicine Maker, The Ophthalmologist, The Pathologist, and The Translational Scientist
texerepublishing.com | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook
# # #
Media Contact
Katy Pearson, Texere Publishing Ltd, +44 7946 257 544, katy.pearson@texerepublishing.com
Fedra Pavlou, Texere Publishing Inc, +1 646-876-0852, fedra.pavlou@texerepublishing.com
SOURCE Texere Publishing Ltd