PLANO, Texas, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ProTexting, a leading provider of SMS/text messaging services, is offering businesses a special introductory offer, a 50% discount on usual rates for the first six months of service. Businesses can use text messaging for many purposes, such as boosting sales, informing customers of upcoming events, and sending traffic to websites and other online properties.
How Businesses Benefit From SMS Marketing
Text message marketing is emerging as one of the best ways to connect with customers and prospects. ProTexting CTO Petar Kassov says, "Email open rates are declining due to over saturation and spam, with most industries averaging open rates of around 20%. By contrast, text message open rates are around 98%, with most recipients opening messages within a few minutes of receiving them." Kassov points out that businesses and organizations in many industries now use text messaging, including:
- Retail Stores —boutiques, gift shops, galleries, etc.
- Food-based businesses —Restaurants, cafes, and bars
- Clubs and concert venues
- Salons and spas
- Car dealerships
- Advertising agencies
- Real estate
- Healthcare providers — doctors, dentists, chiropractors, etc.
- Universities
- Churches
- Nonprofits
How Businesses Use Text Messaging
Kassov explains, "There are many ways that businesses use text message marketing. We offer a wide variety of apps and are always developing new ones that drive sales and engagement. Both online and brick-and-mortar businesses can improve customer engagement and drive sales with SMS marketing. Examples include:
- Making and confirming appointments via SMS. Customers can make appointments with spas, salons, healthcare practices and other businesses. You can also confirm appointments via text, cutting down on no-shows. In addition, SMS Appointment Reminders can be easily integrated with Google Calendar.
- Tell customers about your latest promotions. You can send them promo and coupon codes via text message (SMS or MMS).
- Provide customer support. Many customers prefer texting to calling or emailing for customer service. "Text Me" button is a great way to integrate customer support messaging on any website.
- Create mobile contests. Text-to-win contests help you build engagement, grow followers, increase brand awareness.
- Virtual Business Cards —Digital business cards that are stored on mobile devices and easily sent by texting in a SMS keyword.
- SMS Polls and surveys. Let people vote or express their preferences via text. This is a good way to collect valuable data on your audience."
Kassov discussing the current promotion, says, "ProTexting wants to make it as easy and affordable as possible for new customers to start profiting with text messaging. The holiday season is an ideal time to get started, though it's also very useful to start off promotions in the New Year. We're currently offering a 50% discount on the first six months of SMS services. Anyone who wants to take advantage of this promotion can go to: https://www.protexting.com/promocode/50OFF22 and use the Promo code: 50OFF22."
About ProTexting
Founded by CEO Kalin Kassabov and CTO Petar Kassov, the Plano, Texas-based ProTexting is one of the oldest SMS companies, offering comprehensive text message marketing services to businesses in many industries.
