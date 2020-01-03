4th Annual "Hollywood China Night" Oscars® Party Set for The Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills, California, USA, on Sunday, February 9, 2020

The American-Chinese CEO Society hosts annual Oscars® screening, where Hollywood's elite in filmmaking, celebrities, writers, producers, executives, and American & Chinese representatives will enjoy a red carpet, gala dinner, awards, entertainment and a fashion show alongside global film industry professionals, actors, athletes and dignitaries from China on Hollywood's biggest night