ATLANTA, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The HablaCuba.com team asked a simple question just before Thanksgiving: What goes well with gratitude? And the answer was really simple: A promo! The classic Cubacel promo is the best way in which Cuban expats can say Thank you to their loved ones back home. It's been tough lately and it might be more difficult to find reasons to be thankful for. But having great family and friends, no matter the distance that may separate people at a certain moment, is the most important reason for gratitude.
The promo starts on November 22 and is valid until November 27 and the extra recharges look as follows:
For 500 CUP, people get 1500 CUP
For 650 CUP, people get 1950 CUP
For 750 CUP, people get 2250 CUP
For 1000 CUP, people get 3000 CUP
For 1125 CUP, people get 3375 CUP
For 1250 CUP, people get 3750 CUP
Besides sending top ups, customers can also recharge their family's and friends' Nauta accounts, in order to help them gain access to the internet. Or, if they prefer calling to say "Thanks" personally, they can also use HablaCuba.com's calling services. Customers can place their calls:
- From any landline, mobile or even payphone in the world, through access numbers.
- Through the smartphone app called KeepCalling, available for iOS and Android.
The rate for international calls to Cuba is 69.9¢/min, for both landlines and mobiles, and the cost of a text message is 7¢.
All services HablaCuba.com offers revolve around the website's mission, which is to bring people together, no matter the distance, no distance is too long if people stay connected.
