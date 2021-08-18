ADA, Mich., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reading more and better books creates opportunities for you to learn new skills, rise above your competition, and build a successful career.
In the upcoming release of Read to Lead you'll learn:
- why you need to read like your career depends on it
- the eight research-backed reasons reading will help you build your career
- how to absorb a book into your bloodstream
- techniques that can double (or triple!) your reading speed
- tips on creating a lifetime reading habit
Jeff Brown, the host of the 4-time best business podcast nominee Read to Lead Podcast, has joined efforts with marketing expert Jesse Wisnewski to bring the business audience a simple habit to boost any career.
Read to Lead: The Simple Habit That Expands Your Influence and Boosts Your Career (Baker Books, August 2021) teaches both why and how reading can be the key to a more successful career. Reading is the common habit shared by many successful people throughout history. It is responsible for unlocking limitless creativity and influence. It is known to reduce stress, improve decision-making skills, and make better leaders. It is the single best thing a person can do to improve themselves professionally. Reading more and better books creates opportunities to learn new skills, rise above the competition, and build a successful career.
"If you have the nagging feeling that you should read more but can't seem to do it, this book is for you. Read to Lead provides research-backed motivation to become a reader. And it gives you the practical tips and techniques you need to get the most out of every book you choose—which in turn makes reading extremely valuable and enjoyable. Let Jeff and Jesse guide you in your new reading routine." – Michael Hyatt, New York Times bestselling author, founder of LeaderBooks
"Reading is the freedom that leads to all other freedoms. Read to Lead will inspire accelerating readership, growth, and entrepreneurship. I hope it excites everyone who can read (4 billion of us) to teach one who can't to read (4 billion alive now). I am happy you are reading and leading with my friends' book." – Mark Victor Hansen, bestselling author and cocreator of the Chicken Soup for the Soul, One Minute Millionaire, and ASK! series
"If you want to read more and retain more, Jeff and Jesse have amassed a treasure trove of practical ideas for you. In Read to Lead you will find hundreds of best practices you can use to revolutionize the way you read." – Mark Miller, vice president of High Performance Leadership, Chick-fil-A, Inc.; international bestselling author of Win Every Day
