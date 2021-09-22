WASHINGTON, Sep. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Environmental Education Foundation (NEEF), the EPA's ENERGY STAR® program, and Samsung Electronics America, Inc. announce the return of the Climate Superstars Challenge, an online eco-challenge exclusively for middle school classrooms (grades 6-8) that teaches students about the environment and how they can take an active role in caring for its future.
"After listening to feedback from educators, NEEF and Samsung have worked together to make this year's challenge more engaging than ever," said Meri-Margaret Deoudes, president and CEO of NEEF.
To start, classrooms will now have more time to complete short collaborative educational activities designed to get students interested in energy and the environment. Those that complete at least seven of 10 tasks in the month of October will be entered into a drawing to receive up to $30,000 in total prizes, with one lucky school winning a live performance from AY Young—musician, entertainer, and United Nations advocate for global energy sustainability who has opened for international artists such as Wiz Khalifa, Shaggy, T-Pain, Flo Rida, and others.
"By participating in the Climate Superstars Challenge, not only will students become more environmentally conscious, but they will also learn the value of working together to tackle the complex ecological issues of the future," said Deoudes.
Registration is now open. The Climate Superstars Challenge will take place October 1-31.
** What's New This Year **
- Flexibility in Prizes and Lesson Delivery
To provide additional flexibility for students and educators, tasks can be performed online or in-person. Classes that complete at least seven tasks will be automatically entered into a drawing for a chance to win a one of six $5,000 e-vouchers to use on new technology for their classroom, courtesy of Samsung.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has created a difficult situation for educators," said Mark Newton, head of corporate sustainability for Samsung Electronics in North America. "By adapting Climate Superstars to fit both online and in-person classroom environments, we hope to provide teachers with the flexibility they need to meet their educational objectives while keeping their students entertained and informed."
- More Support for Educators
This year's Climate Superstars Challenge offers new resources to help educators incorporate challenge tasks into their lesson plans. The Climate Superstars Educator Guide contains supplemental material to give each task context, offer lesson suggestions, and provide additional information on subject matter. All tasks will be available at the start of the challenge, making it easier for teachers to choose the ones that fit into their class schedules.
- A Special Performance from UN Young Leader and Singer-Songwriter, AY Young
Samsung and NEEF are also proud to announce their partnership with the talented AY Young for this year's Climate Superstars Challenge. AY is a producer, singer, songwriter, entertainer, and entrepreneur, as well as a member of the 2020 class of the Young Leaders for the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, who are recognized for their leadership and contributions to a more sustainable world.
"The EPA's ENERGY STAR program thoroughly enjoys the opportunity to partner with Samsung and NEEF on this educational opportunity for several years running, and this time with AY Young in tow," said Jill Vohr, marketing lead, ENERGY STAR Labeling Branch. "Having effective programs like these to help achieve mutual goals of climate literacy and action among youth is so important."
AY Musik's Battery Tour is powered using renewable energy, and has currently visited 17 countries to raise awareness about sustainability and fundraise to increase access to electricity across the globe. This fresh, imaginative approach unites musical experience, community development, sustainability education, humanitarian aid, and international cooperation to solve global issues.
"It's an honor for me to join the Climate Superstars Challenge," said Young. "Through Project 17, we want to break barriers and build bridges. Artists, activists, governments, companies, the time is now to work together and bring the change that is so desperately required to make the world a safer and healthier place to live. And we believe in the power of music to catalyze action and inspire all facets of humanity to collaborate."
AY has collaborated with NEEF to develop unique interactive activities that will engage students in learning about sustainability. In addition, of the six classrooms selected as finalists, one class will win the grand prize—a live performance of the Battery Tour for their entire school. The event will also be livestreamed online for all participating classrooms to enjoy.
"We are thrilled to have AY be a part of the Climate Superstar Challenge," said Newton. "His energy and enthusiasm is unmatched, and his involvement will help grow Climate Superstars in new and exciting ways."
For more information about the Climate Superstars Challenge, including official rules, how to register, and to obtain your copy of the Climate Superstars Educator Guide, please visit http://www.neefusa.org/education/climate-superstars.
###
About National Environmental Education Foundation (NEEF)
Congressionally chartered in 1990, NEEF's mission is to make the environment more accessible, relatable, relevant, and connected to the daily lives of all Americans. We build effective public-private partnerships and develop programs and initiatives that advance environmental education and engagement in the United States.
Learn more at NEEFusa.org
Media Contact
Amy Skalmusky, The National Environmental Education Foundation (NEEF), 202-261-6483, info@neefusa.org
SOURCE The National Environmental Education Foundation (NEEF)