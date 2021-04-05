  • By Hollywood Global Film Festival Inc.

Kathleen Kinmont introduces Maryanne

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The First Annual Hollywood Global Film Festival is scheduled to occur August 27, 2021 to August 29, 2021 in Hollywood. The period for submissions is a follows:

Opening Date -04/05/2021

Early Bird Deadline -05/05/2021

Regular Deadline - 06/05/2021

Late Deadline - 07/05/2021

Closing Date -07/05/2021

"Submissions to the Hollywood Global Film Festival are a chronicle and reflection of the times in which we live."

All submissions to the Hollywood Global Film Festival, a verified Gold Festival, must be made via FilmFreeway (https:/filmfreeway.com/HollywoodGlobalFilmFestival). Previously premiered and distributed films are encouraged to make a submission due to the pandemic. Awards will occur in over 20 categories recognizing excellence in film-making, acting, and storytelling. Official Selectees and Award Winners receive promotional support from the film festival. The Notification Date for Submissions is August 5, 2021.

Festival Dates

The final organization of the Hollywood Global Film Festival is ongoing. A hybrid film festival with both in person and remote events is planned to occur from August 27, 2021 to August 29, 2021. The schedule is a follows:

Opening Day Ceremony and Red Carpet, Friday, August 27, 2021. Panel Discussions and Exhibitions, Saturday, August 28, 2021.

Film Screenings and Awards Ceremony, Sunday, August 29, 2021.

Additional details will be provided as the festival date approaches for guests and participants to make arrangements to attend.

About

The Hollywood Global Film Festival celebrates the beauty of art in all its forms by providing these artists with a platform and a voice to bring their creative expression to a global stage. Founded by Maryanne Lai, to showcase creative endeavors across the domains of Entertainment, Design, Fashion, Beauty, Wellness, and Business.

Maryanne's purpose is to help and to support a diverse and global community for networking and collaboration for those that create art and those that love art. The Hollywood Global Film Festival Committee produces film festivals, red carpet events, fashion shows, live performances, industry forums, sponsor exhibitions, and other celebrations.

Founder

"Submissions to the Hollywood Global Film Festival are a chronicle and reflection of the times in which we live." Maryanne Lai

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-2021-hollywood-global-film-festival-submission-period-is-open-301261886.html

SOURCE Hollywood Global Film Festival Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.