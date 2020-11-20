The 20th Anniversary Edition of Nelly's Diamond-Selling 2000 Debut 'Country Grammar' to Be Released on Vinyl November 20th via Republic/UMe

A MUST-OWN VINYL EDITION INCLUDES BONUS TRACKS AVAILABLE ON VINYL FOR THE FIRST TIME "Nelly's 2000 debut brought the life and sound of St. Louis to the world. It's a syntactical maze of local culture that doubles as a flier for the greatest party you could ever imagine."-Pitchfork