DALLAS, Mar. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dallas plastic surgeon and Meeting Chair, Dr. Rod J. Rohrich, is pleased to announce the upcoming 2021 Dallas Cosmetic Surgery and Medicine Meeting, to be held March 14th. Due to global travel restrictions and for the safety of all participants, the meeting venue has changed to an all-day, virtual event.
This meeting, along with the Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting taking place the day prior, on March 13th, includes expert presentations on emerging topics, panel discussions, video feeds with expert commentary, and live edited demonstrations . Presentations are prepared by highly experienced surgeons and providers and will cover the latest trends and offer expert guidance on advanced applications of cosmetic treatments with a special emphasis on evidence-based medicine. Both meetings are attended by surgeons from around the world.
"The movement toward evidence-based plastic surgery doesn't have a concrete end," explains meeting chairman, Dr. Rohrich. "This is truly a change in the way we practice our profession - a change that sets the stage for continual advances and improvements, always with an awareness of our perpetual duty to assure the safety and satisfaction of our patients."
The annual meeting, which is open to board certified plastic surgeons, facial plastic surgeons, otolaryngologists, oculoplastic surgeons, dermatologists, residents, and aestheticians and other non-physician providers, will focus on advances in topics such as non-invasive cosmetic procedures, fat removal, skin tightening, cellulite treatment, dermal fillers, lasers, and the latest advances in skin care.
The updated agenda has been moved to a fully virtual event for 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. "The virtual format allows us to continue offering this unprecedented educational opportunity for surgeons to enhance their skills and understanding of cosmetic surgery, while making sure to keep participants safe and work around disruptions to global travel, " says Dr. Rohrich.
About Rod J. Rohrich, M.D., F.A.C.S.
Dr. Rod J. Rohrich is a board certified plastic surgeon in Dallas, Texas. He is considered one of the most influential surgeons in this century. Dr. Rohrich is a Clinical Professor of Plastic Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine. He was the Founding Chair of the Department of Plastic Surgery as well as the first plastic surgeon selected as a Distinguished Teaching Professor at UT Southwestern Medical Center. He graduated from Baylor College of Medicine with high honors, and completed his plastic surgery training at the University of Michigan Medical Center and fellowships at Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard (hand/microsurgery) and Oxford University (pediatric plastic surgery). He is Chair of the Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting, Founding Chair of the Dallas Cosmetic Surgery and Medicine Meeting, Founding Member of the Alliance in Reconstructive Surgery, and a Founding Partner of the Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute.
He is the Editor-in-Chief of the most respected global peer reviewed plastic surgery journal – the Journal of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. He is Founding Editor-in-Chief/Editor Emeritus of the first open access peer reviewed plastic surgery journal, PRS Global Open. Dr. Rohrich has published nearly 1000 peer reviewed articles and seven textbooks in plastic surgery including a recent best-selling medical book entitled The Facial Danger Zones.
Dr. Rohrich also served as president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), the largest organization of board certified plastic surgeons in the world. He repeatedly has been selected by his peers as one of America's best doctors. He received the ASPS Special Achievement Award and on three occasions has received one of his profession's highest honors, the Plastic Surgery Foundation (PSF) Distinguished Service Award, which recognizes his contributions to education in plastic surgery. In addition, he has also been recognized by the PSF with the Plastic Surgery Foundation Distinguished Career Researcher Award for his contributions to plastic surgery research and innovations.
